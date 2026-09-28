Bengals Slight Home Betting Favorites in AFC Battle Against Jaguars

The Bengals are still betting favorites this week, despite their first loss of the season to the Steelers in Week 3. The DraftKings Sportsbook has Cincinnati favored by 2.5 points against the Jaguars, and the point total in that contest is set at 51.5.

Cincinnati is -135 to win the game outright on the moneyline, while Jacksonville is +114 in a pretty tight projected matchup. The Jaguars hold a 2-1 record just like the Bengals and are fresh off a 35-6 win over the New England Patriots.

The Bengals defense failed them on Sunday after a couple of great showings to start the season. A few injuries wrecked the depth at multiple levels, and Cincinnati sprinkled in a big muffed punt on special teams and a Joe Burrow lost fumble to cement their first loss of the season, 30-27.

"Yeah, these are tough games, and they made more plays than we did today." Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about things not falling their way like they had the opening two weeks. "They earned the win; we did not. So, next week will be an opportunity to see what we're really made of. 2-1, we had good momentum after two games. We lost a tough one on the road. It hurts because you feel like you had every opportunity to win it. We didn't do it. So now we go home and see what we're made of next week."

Cincinnati had a 41 quarterback-pressure game against Houston and needs to get back to that against Trevor Lawrence after only sacking Aaron Rodgers twice.

"For the most part, he hit some RPOs early in the game, got it out quick. Did a good job buying time when he needed to," Taylor said about opposing protection. "They're going to have a good plan. They've got a good coaching staﬀ. They've got a lot of good players. You look at their lineup, they've got good players. They were going to find their rhythm at some point on oﬀense. Unfortunately, it was today, but that's the way it went."

Check out more Week 4 odds here.

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