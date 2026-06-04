Bengals Star Flying With Blue Angels at 2026 Dayton Air Show

The Bengals have a player taking to the skies soon. WDTN's Joey DeBerardino reported safety Jordan Battle is flying with the Blue Angels during the Dayton Air Show next week.

The two-day event is happening on June 13-14 with a bunch of different aerial performers.

"Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle will join the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in the air for a back-seat flight next week ahead of the 2026 Center Point Energy DaytonAirShow at the Dayton International Airport," DeBerardino wrote on X.

Safety In The Air

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) looks for a flag after Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) breaks up a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Angels are the premier aerial demonstration arm of the U.S. Navy.

"Around the country, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels serves as ambassadors of goodwill by bringing naval aviation to men, women, and children across America," The Dayton Air Show Website states. "The precision flight demonstrations showcase the professionalism, excellence, and teamwork found in all Navy and Marine Corps units, as well as provide the thrill and magic of flight to people each year.

"Since its inception, the team has flown for more than 450 million spectators worldwide. A total of 17 officers voluntarily serve with the Blue Angels. Each year, the team typically selects three tactical (fighter or fighter/attack) jet pilots, two support officers, and one Marine Corps C-130 pilot to relieve departing members."

It should be a really cool experience for Battle. The 25-year-old is entering Year 4 in the NFL after an up-and-down career so far across the past three seasons.

Battle will now compete for a starting role with Kyle Duggar and Bryan Cook.

He's part of the Bengals championship plan this fall, which came together across an exciting spring.

"I don't think there is any way you could have predicted it would get us to the point where we are right now," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the 2026 NFL Draft. "I mean, that's hard to predict, but you're right. We did it every way, whether it was early in free agency, whether it was a release for a guy we loved, whether it was a trade, draft — I'm really excited about the group we've acquired. Sometimes you get caught up so much in the moment of the offseason and free agency, and the angst of it all, but a lot of our best years have happened similarly to this, where a guy just comes at you at a time you really didn't expect it to happen.

"I can think of Vonn Bell, who kind of came to us later in the free agency period, and what a huge boost to our defense that was over the time he was here. It happens in a lot of different ways, and this is what happened this year. I'm just really happy with the work that was done upstairs and the guys that they gave us to work with."

Check out more on the Dayton Air Show here.

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