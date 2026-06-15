Bengals Star Joe Burrow Details 10 Essential Items He Can't Live Without

Joe Burrow dropped 10 essentials he can't live without in a fun YouTube video for GQ this week. The Bengals star passer rattled off 10 items that are crucial from his life in this order: Hats, sunglasses, football, chess, BodyArmor Fit, recovery sneakers, lip balm, duffel bag, Bracelets, and water bottles.

All of those items have played a key part in where Burrow is today: A top contender for the next NFL MVP award and one of the highest-paid passers on the planet.

Hats Aplenty

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow looks at the scoreboard as his team faces the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, December. 10, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Burrow started the rundown with hats, which he has roughly 40 of at his house.

"I like to grow my hair out sometimes, and sometimes that comes with a little bed head," Burrow said. "So, usually, I take a shower, put the hat on backwards, or a headband, which kind of makes my hair the way I want it to look. What makes a good hat to me? Well, it can't be too bulky, because I have a small head.

"If it's too wide, big, looks odd. I like it to be firm, so it keeps its structure when it's on my head. I probably have 30-40 hats or so. If there's ever a cool one that I see, I'll buy it, or a lot of them are gifted."

Football obviously had to be one of his picks. The most essential piece of equipment in his sport has been a huge reason why Burrow is as widely known as he is today.

"It has brought me many good fortunes in life," Burrow said about the football. "Wouldn't be here talking with you guys, without this football, I can throw it very accurately, kind of far, not as far as most. I usually keep one in the back of my car, just in case. You never know.

"Weirdest place I've played football in a cornfield. I think that was Logan, Ohio. I really liked Mike Vick. I liked Randy Moss. Those were the two jerseys I had when I was little. I really liked Reggie Bush. Really liked Drew Brees. Those are my four favorites. I like to think that I would have figured it out in a different sport. I just liked playing sports with my friends and hoped that worked out."

Check out all 10 items on Burrow's list in the full video below:

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