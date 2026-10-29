Bengals Star Joe Burrow Praises Ja'Marr Chase Speech but Says It's Not for Him

The next time the Cincinnati Bengals sleepwalk through a first half and need a wake-up roar in the locker room at halftime, don’t look for quarterback Joe Burrow to be the one bringing the fire the way Ja’Marr Chase did on Sunday in Baltimore.

Also, don’t look for Burrow to give a vanilla answer as to why.

“As a quarterback, at least for me personally, I play worse football when my emotions are at a higher level,” he said. “So I try to be even-keeled through the chaos. I’ve certainly done it before. It’s not what I want to do. I can get my level back down to homeostasis, but I prefer to just keep it there.”

For those of you who arrived here via X, you may be unaware of the concept of “homeostasis.”

Homeostasis (hō-mē-ō-ˈstā-səs): Any self-regulating process by which a biological system maintains a stable internal environment while adjusting to changing external conditions.

Burrow Says Chase Halftime Talk Was Just What Bengals Needed

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a catch for a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While blistering the walls isn’t something Burrow prefers, he welcomed Chase’s outburst following Sunday’s first half that saw the Bengals fail to score on four possessions while gaining just 59 yards.

“I think you know Ja'Marr's captain for a reason. He walks the walk,” Burrow said. “He doesn't talk often, but when he does, obviously guys listen. And I think that was a perfect moment for it. Obviously, when Ja'Marr speaks, it has a lot of impact, and that one certainly did.”

Burrow said Chase didn’t give him a heads up about what he was going to do at halftime.

Chase, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a “Non-Injury Related-Rest/Ankle” designation, is expected to hold his regular weekly news conference later this afternoon, and he could go more into when he decided he needed to say something.

But this is what he said immediately after the game:

“We had 15 plays, maybe two or three possessions, and it didn't go our way at all," Chase said. "We had opportunities to get the ball out of our hands. Joe was putting up with too much pressure, and I came in here screaming, saying somebody got to make a play. Somebody got to make a play, and I told the offense we can't look at our defense the whole time. We got to step this s--t up and make something work.”

What followed was five touchdowns in five series and a 35-0 second-half advantage and 35-13 victory that re-ignited talk and hope about the Bengals being built for a deep playoff run.

Burrow may be the driver for that ride, but he’ll leave the soundtrack to others.