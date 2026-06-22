Bengals Star Makes Special Player Appearance at Savannah Bananas Game

The Bengals sent a special guest to star in the Savannah Bananas festivities this past weekend. Tee Higgins was a guest player on the team during its time at Great American Ball Park, and he had a fun moment in the Cincinnati Reds' stadium that included a Sexy Dexy dance breakout.

Higgins was a pinch runner in the game and scored a run after cruising in from third base. Once he touched home plate, Higgins broke out the dance made famous by his new star Bengals teammate, Dexter Lawrence II.

Local 12's Yanni Tragellis asked Higgins about the moment at Saturday's event inside Great American Ballpark. They had a fun little exchange as laid out below:

"Alright, Tee, Savannah Bananas' debut, what was that like out there?

"It was fun at first. I was a little more nervous than I was for a football game. I ain't gonna lie."

"You get out there, you hear that 'Teeeee,' does it compare to Paycor (Stadium)? What was it like to hear a baseball stadium go crazy?"

"Yeah, it was a little different. I never heard it in a baseball stadium. It was pretty loud, compared to Paycor."

"You were talking trash out there. I saw you talking to the pitcher a little bit."

"I was telling them, throw the ball so my man can hit it, so I can get home so that I can do my Sexy Dexy."

"You hit that Sexy Dexy. Was it tough to think of what you're going to do, or was it obvious, Sexy Dexy?"

"It was obviously Sexy Dexy. He's new in town, it was only right to do it."

The Bengals, Higgins included, clearly have built a strong early affinity for Lawrence. A teammate he doesn't really interact with all day long on opposite sides of the ball.

It was just another example of how much camaraderie is building in the Bengals locker room ahead of a 2026 season with a schedule that ESPN Analytics deems the easiest in the NFL.

Check out the dance and interview exchange below:

Tee Higgins pinch ran for the Savannah Bananas and he SCORED 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KIKmNGLWdI — Banana Ball (@BananaBall_) June 20, 2026

Tee Higgins breaks down his Savannah Bananas debut.



- the nerves as he took the field

- a little bit of trash talk

- and of course, a Sexy Dexy as he crossed home plate 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gy51QRVIkM — Yanni Tragellis (@yannitragellis) June 20, 2026

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