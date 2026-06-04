Tee Higgins Hammers Home Final Level Bengals Offense Needs to Reach Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

Tee Higgins seems to be in a great place after speaking with the media during the start of Cincinnati's Voluntary OTAs this week. The 27-year-old has the same main goal as last season (staying healthy) and set a clear benchmark for where this Bengals offense still needs to get to.

It's all about championships for the star receiver. He's hungry to get back to those special moments after three years shut out from the playoffs.

"Win championships, man," Higgins said to the media on Tuesday about what level is left for this offense. "I feel like we've done everything that we needed to do personal accolade-wise, but now you've got to win championships, that's the main goal."

Offseason Tee Time

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass during spring practice on at the Kettering Practice Fields on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Higgins played 15-plus games for the first time since 2023 this past fall and clearly found some good health pathways to stay on the field more than he typically has in the regular season.

He's done a lot of training this offseason to keep that momentum rolling after an 846-yard receiving campaign with 11 touchdowns.

"I probably took like two or three weeks off," Higgins said about his process. "I got back at it fairly early, just like with mobility work, so I can stay moving, and just stay on top of things ... I changed my recovery process, my training in the weight room, and just getting prepared for practice every single day."

Having full participation this early in the offseason, along with strong continuity on the coaching staff, will help Cincinnati get rolling even faster in the regular season.

Head coach Zac Taylor was thrilled to see everyone on the field this week.

"Well, it just sets the tone when those guys are in the building working together," Taylor said about the stars showing up for the voluntary portion this week. "It shows what we're capable of. There's still a lot of work we have to do, and there are still a lot of ways we have to grow as a team as an offense, but when you have those guys out there, you feel their impact, and you get to see it firsthand, and maybe gives everyone a little pep and stuff. As a team, hey, we've got some real playmakers here that can do some exciting things for us."

Higgins is ready to meet the expectations that seemingly get higher and higher as the season gets closer.

"I wouldn't say it's too soon. We all have a role here," Higgins said about the outside hype. "Just got to come out every single day and get better and better every single day, and one step closer to that goal."

The work continues under a hot June sun this week.

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