Bengals Stars Dominate With Great PFF Grades Across 34-17 Win Over Falcons

The Bengals won their fourth consecutive game on Sunday, 34-17, over the Atlanta Falcons. It featured some great individual outings all over the roster, captured by the Pro Football Focus grades from Sunday.

We start on offense, where Ja'Marr Chase (92.6 overall) exploded for his best performance of the 2026 season. He led all Bengals players in grading after hauling in 10 catches for 155 yards and one score.

A shocker, I know, but Joe Burrow (84.6) was right behind him with another MVP-level performance. The rest of the top five offensive grades went to Tee Higgins (78.9), Amarius Mims (76.1), and Dohnte Meyers (68.9).

Mims notched his best run-blocking mark of the season (89.4 overall) as he cements his place as one of the five best right tackles in the sport.

The bottom of the offense went in this order (min. 20 snaps): Jack Endries (48.2), Mike Gesicki (49.1), Ted Karras (51.1), Drew Sample (52.3), and Orlando Brown Jr. (61.8).

Flipping to defense, DJ Ivey (89.4) led all defenders, but only played seven snaps, so Sexy Dexy gets the nod this week. He's been a revelation for the Bengals defense, and Dexter Lawrence was great again (86.9 grade on 43 snaps).

The rest of the top five went in this order (min. 20 snaps): Josh Newton (74.9), Bryan Cook (73), Boye Mafe (70.1), and Jordan Battle (69.4).

It's good to see Cook and Battle playing well entering the trade deadline. Safety has been a shaky spot at times this season.

At the bottom, Sunday was one of the worst games in years for DJ Turner (32.9) as he committed a couple of pass interference penalties. The rest of the bottom five went in this order (min. 20 snaps): Demetrius Knight Jr. (42.8), Barrett Carter (51.3), Jonathan Allen (56.1), and Myles Murphy (57.1).

Linebacker continues to be a shaky position. Carter is posting a moderate 63.7 grade this season, but Cincinnati could easily upgrade Knight's spot. He posted a 40.4 grade as a rookie and is only up to 48 overall this season.

Cincinnati may be one defensive starter trade away from being the go-to contender in the AFC.

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