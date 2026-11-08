Tee Higgins Joins Touchdown Party Against Falcons to Open up Big Lead

Tee Higgins and the Bengals are rolling against Atlanta in Spain.

The red-hot star receiver scored his second touchdown of the game on Sunday to extend the lead over Atlanta, 31-17. He and Ja'Marr Chase have now split the touchdown tally across the pond as Joe Burrow shreds this Atlanta defense for 258 passing yards and four total scores.

Cincinnati is also running the ball very well, with the ground attack up to 81 yards and 6.2 yards per carry.

Check out the strike below to add another great red-zone rep for Burrow, along with the drive log:

Joe Burrow is BALLIN. Elite play in the red zone, finds Tee Higgins for the touchdown pic.twitter.com/PEgYzhZvcF — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 8, 2026

8-yd Touchdown Pass

2:05 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins for 8 yards, TOUCHDOWN [M.Smith]. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & Goal at ATL 8

19-yd Run

2:53 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to ATL 8 for 19 yards (J.Bates).

1st & 10 at ATL 27

11-yd Run

3:35 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown left tackle to ATL 27 for 11 yards (G.Dexter).

1st & 10 at ATL 38

4-yd Pass

4:11 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to M.Tinsley to ATL 38 for 4 yards (H.Perkins).

2nd & 4 at ATL 42

6-yd Run

4:50 - 3rd

C.Brown right end to ATL 42 for 6 yards (J.Bates).

1st & 10 at ATL 48

8-yd Pass

5:26 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at ATL 48 for 8 yards (A.Terrell).

2nd & 7 at CIN 44

3-yd Run

6:07 - 3rd

(Shotgun) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 44 for 3 yards (L.London).

1st & 10 at CIN 41

14-yd Penalty

6:11 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase (C.Henderson).PENALTY on ATL-C.Henderson, Defensive Pass Interference, 14 yards, enforced at CIN 27 - No Play.

1st & 10 at CIN 27

Kickoff

6:18 - 3rd

N.Folk kicks 62 yards from ATL 35 to CIN 3. D.Meyers to CIN 27 for 24 yards (S.Brown).

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