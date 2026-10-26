6 Winners and 2 Losers From Bengals' Dominant Comeback Win Over Ravens

After an abysmal first half, the Bengals scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to blowout their division rival Ravens 35-13 in Baltimore. They're 4-2 on the season following the win.

Here are six winners and two losers from Sunday's victory.:

Winner: Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Ravens led 13-0 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burrow started the game rattled from the Ravens blitz. That changed drastically from the moment the second-half started as he completed 10-straight passes and led 5-straight touchdown drives.

He connected with seven different receivers in the game, finishing 22-of-30 for 292 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 143.3.

Loser: First Half Offense

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks on in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Ravens led 13-0 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A good football team does not look as unprepared coming out of a bye week as the Bengals did on Sunday. Head coach Zac Taylor had two weeks to get this Bengals team prepared to face the Ravens, and instead they looked completely undisciplined.

Throughout the entire first half the offense managed only three first downs and 59 total yards. They only possessed the ball for 7:40. The Ravens had the ball for 22:40.

Winner: Tee Higgins

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) makes a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tee Higgins did not record a catch in the first half, and it is a major reason why the offense failed to gain any ground to start. That changed in the second half as he recorded four catches in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter for 61 yards and a touchdown.

With the Ravens defense focusing heavily on Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins took advantage with six receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Loser: Third Down Defense

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs the ball defended by Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not once, not twice, but three times the Bengals defense surrendered a first-down on third and long. On the games opening drive, Tyler Huntley found Zay Flowers on 3rd & 9 who diced through the Bengals defense for a 48-yard score.

Later in the first half, Huntley found Flowers again on a 3rd and 16 for a 20-yard catch. The lack of discipline in long third down situations must improve.

Winner: Dexter Lawrence

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) (not pictured) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals prized offseason addition showed up in a huge way yet again. Lawrence created havoc for the Ravens offense all day and played a big role in holding Derrick Henry to 45 yards on 17 carries.

He staked his exclamation point on the day with his fourth sack of the season late in the fourth quarter. Lawrence has transformed the defensive line for this team.

Winner: Boye Mafe

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) runs the ball defended by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe (53) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mafe consistently created pressure in this game and proved the Bengals right to pay him in free agency over signing Trey Hendrickson to a lucrative deal. Mafe ended the day with 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and a tackle-for-loss.

He looks the part of an ascending player who's ceiling could match Hendrickson's as a pass rusher and possibly beyond considering his ability to defend the run. Hendrickson finished with two quarterback hits, but didn't have a tackle or a sack.

Winner: Mike Gesicki

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) makes a tach for a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gesicki only had 12 catches heading into Sunday's game, but he's a reliable red zone threat. That trend continued against the Ravens. He caught the Bengals first touchdown of the day on the opening drive of the third quarter that cut the deficit to 13-7. Gesicki has now hauled in five touchdowns on just 13 receptions, and continues his streak as one of Burrow's favorite red zone targets. He has a touchdown in five of six games.

Winner: Cashius Howell

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cashius Howell (55) during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howell finally got home for his first NFL sack this week on a critical 3rd & 11. He has routinely created pressure as a true pass-rusher this season, and should only continue to improve with each week that passes.

Cashius Howell has his first NFL sack for the Bengals⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HMWfADGqth — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) October 25, 2026

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