Bengals Starter Highlights Top New Trait From Joe Burrow Across 2026 Offseason

Dalton Risner is experiencing Joe Burrow's leadership growth firsthand this offseason. The veteran starting guard spoke with Fox19's Jeremy Rauch in the Bengals locker room during Minicamp, and that stood out most about Burrow.

Risner didn't get to feel his offseason call-outs and pushes last year because Risner joined the roster right at the end of August, but he's getting the full taste now.

"I think I've been able to see his leadership," Risner said. "Like last year, I showed up late. It's Joe Burrow; he's uber talented. Loved how when he was injured, I saw his face all the time. That meant a lot to me, because let's face it, a lot of guys get injured and they go off the grid, but Joe was around, can tell that this really matters to him ... The way he came back and put his body on the line and played, so much respect for him.

"For me, these last nine weeks, just getting to know him more, battling out with him out on the football field, I think I've been able to see his leadership, which has been really cool. Whether that be calling guys out, holding himself accountable, grinding before practice, grinding after practice, it's cool to see a guy so talented have that grit to him."

The Fine Line

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shouts to the offensive line after a penalty in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals led 28-17 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7 | Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Burrow is walking a delicate line between holding people accountable and not bringing them down or discouraging them.

Risner doesn't think he could even get discouraged by the three-time Pro Bowl passer.

"It's Joe Burrow. He can't bring anyone down, no matter what Joe Burrow says to you," Risner declared. "Can't let that bring you down, man. The dude's trying to get you right. The dude wants you to be ready to help us win championships. So, yeah, he's got a great knack for understanding how to motivate guys, get on to them when they need getting on to, and that's what makes him such a great leader, and that's what's been cool for me to see, man. Still, even if he didn't have a knack for it, if he yells at you, man, it's Joe Burrow, take it on the chin, move forward. It's great, we got a lot of talent."

The right guard seems fully comfortable in the city after a whirlwind move and entry into the starting lineup last September.

He's taking the new home and all the feedback from Burrow with a championship mindset.

Check out the full chat with Risner here.

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