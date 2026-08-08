Bengals QB Joe Burrow has one Mentality as Team Enters the 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals have already put the 2025 season in the past. Now, the focus is all about what lies ahead.

While last season is in the rearview mirror, it doesn't mean the rest of the league has forgotten. With so much on the line this season, the Bengals are looking to the leaders to get them back to the top of the AFC.

One of those leaders is quarterback Joe Burrow. When healthy, Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he's entering this season with a lot of confidence.

Recently, Burrow spoke with CBS Sports' Evan Washburn about the mentality he is bringing to training camp.

No One Has Swagger Like Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first day of training camp at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in Cincinnati on July 29. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Championship mentality," Burrow answered when asked what the team was bringing to camp. "We have a lot of urgency. We've got a lot of guys that want to go out and be great."

The Bengals quarterback also said that players are staying later and arriving early for camp when explaining how the championship mentality is being created.

It's one of the most cliché things said in sports, but one hears it in every sport. Championship teams are made during practice. Burrow and the rest of the Bengals understand that the work that is being put in during August could lead to a playoff run in January.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap from center Ted Karras (64) during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has been a major concern since Burrow arrived in Cincinnati, and it will be a topic of conversation throughout the rest of his career. When Burrow is healthy, the Bengals can be one of the best teams in the league.

To keep their star quarterback healthy, the Bengals need their offensive line to play at the level of expectations set by head coach Zac Taylor. This preseason, that unit is getting all they can handle and more with the additions to the Bengals' defensive line.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) stands with other player during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest addition the Bengals made this offseason was bringing in defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. It's still early in camp, but Lawrence has made his presence felt to the offensive line.

The only way to get better is by going up against the best, each and every rep. From a talent perspective, the Bengals have the pieces to put together a special season. That's why building the championship mentality in August is so vital.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.