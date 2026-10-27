Bengals TE Mike Gesicki Thinks 'The World Knows' What Kind Of QB Joe Burrow Is

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up an impressive 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. However, the scoreboard doesn't tell the entire story.

Going into halftime, the Bengals were down 13-0. It looked like the narrative of this game was going to be another blown opportunity. The team got the message during the break and put together their best half of ball this season, scoring 35 unanswered on their division rival.

Quarterback Joe Burrow tossed four touchdown passes in the second half to lead the charge. Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki was on the receiving end of one of those touchdowns, and had plenty of great things to say about his quarterback after the game.

Joe's World

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) lines up under center in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We know what we have in Joe," Gesicki said when speaking with CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia after the game. "I think the world knows what kind of quarterback Joe is. I said since I got here, best quarterback in the league. He proves it time and time again."

The second half of Sunday's win in Baltimore was the exact performance this fan base has come to expect from their quarterback. It's also the reason why the expectations are so high for this team.

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals' offense has so many weapons, and Burrow is using them all. For instance, look at the Gesicki touchdown. Gesicki wasn't even the number one tight end option on Sunday, but Burrow found him to get the scoring started in the third quarter.

Burrow found four different options on his four touchdown passes, which included Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Drew Sample, and Gesicki.

Sure, the Ravens were down their best player with quarterback Lamar Jackson missing another game due to his ankle injury. However, Jackson doesn't play defense. The Bengals managed to turn things around in the second half, and a lot of that is on the shoulders of Burrow.

What's Next?

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) after the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It can't be overstated how important this win is for the Bengals. The rest of the AFC North has no desire to lose at the moment, so the Bengals have to take these head-to-head matchups.

Now, the Bengals can control their destiny with another important AFC North battle on the horizon. Matchups with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons are next, but that second meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers will be here before you know it.

The next three weeks could tell the story of the 2026 Bengals. There's nothing better than getting the chance to watch important football.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.