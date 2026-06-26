Bengals vs. Oddsmakers: How Often Cincinnati Has Beaten Their Betting Win Total

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2026 season with optimism and momentum after a watershed offseason that saw them trade the No. 10 pick in the draft for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and restructure the contract of quarterback Joe Burrow.

Those were two things completely out of character for the Bengals organization.

But the oddsmakers aren’t quite as on board with the entirety of the offseason moves as the fan base and players in the locker room.

The Bengals’ win total betting line this season is 9.5.

Given that, X user @TheDeleroth wanted to know how the Bengals have done recently against their win total line and how Vegas has fared in predicting the season overall.

Probably an obscure stat that is difficult to find, how have the Bengals faired against the LV odds before the season as a predictor? Being the favorites in 15 games seems unreasonable, but I wonder historically how well Vegas has predicted the season. — Deleroth - Chris (@TheDeleroth) June 11, 2026

Last year, their win total was 10.5, and they fell well short of that, of course, going 6-11.

The 2025 Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks also started the season with a win total line of 10.5, while the AFC Champion New England Patriots were at 9.5.

In 2024, the Bengals also went into training camp with a win total line of 10.5. They didn’t get there, finishing the season 9-8.

The two Super Bowl teams that year, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, were among the favorites. The Chiefs entered the year at 11.5, while the Eagles were 10.5.

In 2023, the Bengals were coming off back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances and a trip to Super Bowl LVI, resulting in an optimistic win total line of 11.5.

They came up 2.5 short, finishing with a 9-8 record.

The 2023 Super Bowl teams were the Chiefs and 49ers, both of whom also had lines of 11.5, which was tied with the Bengals for highest in the league.

The last time the Bengals surpassed their predicted win total was in 2022 after making the run to Super Bowl LVI.

The betting line was just 9.5, and Cincinnati soared past it with a record of 12-5.

Neither of the two teams with the biggest win totals heading into that season – the Bills and Buccaneers, both at 11.5 – reached the Super Bowl. Instead it was the Chiefs (10.5) and Eagles (9.5).

In the 2021 Super Bowl season, the Bengals were coming off a 4-11-1 year in which Burrow suffered a torn ACL and head coach Zac Taylor had a 6-25-1 overall record.

Given all of that, the win total line was just 6.5. But they beat it by 3.5 to win the division and go on the memorable postseason run.

The teams with the highest win totals that year were the Chiefs (12.5), Buccaneers (12) and Bills (11.5).

The Rams, who beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, were at 10.5.

Pro Football Reference has preseason win totals dating back to 1989.

Here are the Bengals’ lines (and their actual win total):

2020: 5.5 (4)

2019: 6 (2)

2018: 7 (6)

2017: 8.5 (7)

2016: 9.5 (6)

2015: 8.5 (12)

2014: 9 (10)

2013: 8.5 (11)

2012: 8 (10)

2011: 5.5 (9)

2010: 8 (4)

2009: 7 (10)

2008: 7 (4)

2007: 9 (7)

2006: 9 (8)

2005: 8 (11)

2004: 7.5 (8)

2003: 5.5 (8)

2002: 7 (2)

2001: 5 (6)

2000: 5.5 (4)

1999: 5.5 (4)

1998: 7 (3)

1997: 8.5 (7)

1996: 7.5 (8)

1995: 5.5 (7)

1994: 5 (3)

1993: 4.5 (3)

1992: 6.5 (5)

1991: 9 (3)

1990: 9.5 (9)

1989: 10 (8)

For those of you scoring at home, they've hit the over just 14 times in the last 37 years.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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