Updated Cincinnati Bengals' 53-Man Roster Projection After Preseason Opener

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Detroit Lions 16-14 in Thursday night’s preseason opener, and there were some performances that could go toward altering the way the 53-man roster will look after the Aug. 30 cutdown date.

One player in particular who helped his cause was defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, who saw the team re-sign B.J. Hill last year, sign Jonathan Allen this offseason and trade for Dexter Lawrence.

T.J. Slaton’s playing time against the Lions (six snaps) suggests he’s a roster lock as well despite the crowded position and the fact the team could save $7 million by cutting him.

In addition to defensive tackle, the outlook for a few other position groups have changed since the initial 53-man roster projection heading into camp:

Let’s take a look:

Quarterback (2)

Starter: Joe Burrow

Backup: Joe Flacco

Bubble bursts: Josh Johnson, Sean Clifford

This is as clear cut as it gets.

Like Burrow, Flacco played just two series and accounted for the team’s only touchdown of the game on a 4-yard pass to rookie tight end Jack Endries.

Johnson brings great value with his experience and could be insurance in a few months if Burrow stays healthy and trade offers start coming in for Flacco at the deadline.

Running Back (3)

Starter: Chase Brown

Backups: Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks

Bubble bursts: Gary Brightwell, Kendall Milton, Jamal Haynes, Kentrel Bullock

It was a rough night for Brooks with a couple of drops, but it’s not going to take him out of the mix yet.

It was raining, and he wasn’t the only one who dropped passes and/or slipped in the game.

But if you’re a running back in this offense, you have to be able to catch the ball, so it will be something to watch moving forward.

Also, Brooks played 41 percent of the special teams snaps, which is what should help him hold off Brightwell, Milton, Haynes and Bullock for the final spot.

The Bengals have kept just three running backs in each of the last two seasons and four of Zac Taylor’s seven. From 2009-2018, they kept three just one time.

Wide Receiver (6)

Starters: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas

Backups: Colbie Young, Mitch Tinsley, Dohnte Meyers

Bubble bursts: Charlie Jones, Ke’Shawn Williams, Kendric Pryor, Xavier Johnson, Jordan Moore, Noah Thomas

The battle for the final spot will be more about kick/punt returner duties than receiving, with Williams firing the first salvo in the battle with an impressive 48-yard kick return against the Lions.

But then there’s Dohnte Meyers, who just continues to make plays. In addition to an 11-yard punt return, the CFL import led the team in receiving yards and added a 13-yard run on a jet sweep.

Can Tinsley hang on to his spot after some of the shine came off during the Week 13 game at Baltimore when Burrow targeted him nine times for just two catches and 22 yards.

The Bengals have kept at least six receivers in 19 of the last 20 seasons, with the lone exception being 2022 when they kept just five (Chase, Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Stanley Morgan Jr. and Trent Taylor).

Tight end (5)

Starters: Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample

Backups: Erick All Jr., Tanner Hudson, Jack Endries

Bubble bursts: Cam Grandy, Josh Kattus

It’s interesting how much Grandy was used early in Thursday night’s game, but how much of that was due to Erick All Jr. not playing despite declaring himself football ready after getting hit and thrown by a three-wheel truck in Greece in June.

Endries made it clear on draft night he was not happy about lasting until the seventh round, and he made a couple of splash plays against the Lions with the 4-yard touchdown and a 17-yard catch and run that was the Bengals’ second-longest pass play of the night.

It was a strong performance after a rough week leading up to the game.

From 2006-23, the Bengals never kept more than four tight ends. They’ve rolled into the season with five in each of the past two seasons, mainly because Gesicki is a tight end in name only.

Offensive line (9)

Starters: Orlando Brown Jr., Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, Dalton Risner, Amarius Mims

Backups: Cody Ford, Connor Lew, Brian Parker II, Jalen Rivers

Bubble bursts: Javon Foster, Andrew Coker, Corey Robinson II, Christian Jones, Jacob Bayer, Liam Brown

Barring injury, the Bengals will start the same five in a season opener as they did in the previous finale for the first time since 2010.

Both director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor praised the depth of the offensive line at the pre-camp luncheon. Camp will prove how realistic those assessments are.

Defensive Line (10)

Starters: Boye Mafe, Dexter Lawrence II, Jonathan Allen, Myles Murphy

Backups: Shemar Stewart, B.J. Hill, Cashius Howell, T.J. Slaton Jr., Kris Jenkins Jr., Landon Robinson

Bubble bursts: Cedric Johnson, McKinnley Jackson, Isaiah Foskey, Jodan Jefferson, Howard Cross III

It wasn’t just Jenkins who had a solid night against the Lions. Seventh-round rookie Landon Robinson also played well, recording a half sack while leading all defensive players with 45 snaps.

Johnson has been having a solid camp and getting some reps here and there with the first team, but if Robinson continues to play well, the Bengals won’t want to expose him to waivers.

Johnson would be a sure-fire returner on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Linebacker (5)

Starters: Demetrius Knight Jr., Barrett Carter

Backups: Oren Burks, Shaka Heyward, Joe Giles-Harris

Bubble bursts: Swayze Bozeman, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Liam Anderson, Jack Dingle, Eric Gentry

Swayze Bozeman inserted himself into the conversation Thursday night with a tackle for loss and a pass defended while playing 44 percent of the defensive snaps, along with a team high 11 special teams snaps.

The Bengals haven’t kept six linebackers since 2020, but Bozeman has played (and well) in a Super Bowl.

Giles-Harris and Burks are far more experienced, so if the Bengals elect to keep five linebackers, the final spot could come down to a battle between Bozeman and Heyward.

Cornerback (6)

Starters: DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, Jalen Davis

Backups: Tacario Davis, Ja’Sir Taylor, DJ Ivey IV

Bubble bursts: Bralyn Lux, Josh Newton, Ceyair Wright, Jalen Kimber

Lux has had some first-team reps in camp and played well against Detroit.]

The only time in the last 20 years the Bengals kept more than six cornerbacks was 2022.

Davis has the most tenuous starting job on the roster, but there is a reason he’s stuck around so long without playing much. He’s liked and respected in the locker room, and he’s performed when called upon.

Still, it’s going to be an interesting six weeks to see how many other guys can make a run at the job, because it could be a lot.

Safety (4)

Starters: Bryan Cook, Jordan Battle

Backups: Kyle Dugger, PJ Jules

Bubble bursts: Russ Yeast, Daijahn Anthony

Russ Yeast had an interception against the Lions and could push Jules, who had a couple of missed tackles, for the final safety spot.

A 2022 seventh-round pick of the Rams – and son of former Bengals player Craig Yeast – Russ could fight his way onto the 53, especially after Jules sustained a shoulder injury against the Lions.

Specialists (3)

Evan McPherson, kicker

Ryan Rehkow, punter

William Wagner, long snapper

It’s been a long time since the Bengals didn’t have anyone at any of the three specialists spots during camp.

All three of these spots were locked before Thursday, and McPherson (3 for 3 on field goals, including a 56 yarder) and Rehkow (49.2 average, three punts inside the 20 and two inside the 10) had strong games against the Lions.