Bengals' Week 7 Performance Increases the Odds of a Very Special Season

The Cincinnati Bengals' 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was the tale of two halves.

Zac Taylor's squad did not have the ideal start, as they were looking to avoid a 0-2 start against the AFC North. Heading into the locker room for halftime, the Bengals trailed 13-0.

However, in the second half, the Bengals looked like a completely different team, scoring 35 unanswered points against their bitter rival.

A performance like the one on Sunday doesn't happen when just one unit is having a good day. The Bengals dominated in every facet of the game. Now, the numbers are reflecting a team that's looking to make a special run.

There's A Chance

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) (not pictured) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Schatz of FTNFantasy has shared that after the Bengals' Week 7 performance, the team has jumped to second in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) rankings, only behind the San Francisco 49ers.

Schatz has graded the Bengals as a top-10 team in all three phases of the game. The defense really was the unsung hero in Sunday's win.

With the offense sputtering its wheels in the first half, the defense didn't allow the Ravens to jump too far ahead, allowing just 13 points. The rest is history, as the unit didn't allow another point for the rest of the game.

Big Plans

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) lines up to kick an extra point in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Schatz also shared a deep dive into the postseason chances of every team after Week 7. In those playoff scenarios, Schatz gives the Bengals an 8% chance to win the Super Bowl and a 16.6% chance to win the AFC Championship.

But the biggest headline in this thorough explanation of postseason chances is that fans may get to see some Super Bowl revenge.

One of the potential Super Bowl matchups listed by Schatz gives the Bengals a 6.7% chance to take on the 49ers.

The 49ers and the Bengals have met in the big game twice, with San Francisco bringing home the trophy both times in Super Bowls XXIII and XVI.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) fights off a tackle from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) on a catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Super Bowl talk may be premature with so much time left in the season. However, the numbers are already showing a lot of love for the Bengals' postseason chances.

All summer long, it felt like the message from this team was that this season was an "all-in" type of season. November is going to be a big month for the Bengals, and by the end of it, these postseason chances could be a lot larger.

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