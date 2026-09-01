Bengals, Zac Taylor Finalize Initial 2026 Practice Squad As Week 1 Preparations Ramp Up

The Bengals officially confirmed the 2026 practice squad on Tuesday afternoon.

It's a fluid group that could change over the next few months, but Cincinnati added a mix of new and old faces, including a veteran offensive lineman in former Colts offensive tackle Blake Freeland.

Taylor discussed that addition and Myles Hinton, who the team picked up and added to the 53-man roster on Monday afternoon.

"I feel like we added two guys to the mix, one on the 53, one on the practice squad--that have a chance to come in here and compete, and we want to give all those guys a chance to continue to develop our depth that way," Taylor said on Tuesday.

The wide receiver room has a ton of depth right now.

"I think those guys have proved that over the course of training camp. That doesn't mean it's perfect right now," Taylor said about that room. "We still have a ways to go. ... Those are the guys that are here right now. They've done that and earned it. It wasn't that other guys did it. Like they just kept over and over making plays every time it came their way, and just like now they just keep showing up and eventually you put them on the roster."

Cincinnati confirmed all 16 players for its initial practice squad on Tuesday. Check them out below:

--HB Kentrel Bullock

--QB Sean Clifford

--DT Howard Cross III

--DE Isaiah Foskey

--LB Joe Giles-Harris

--LB Shaka Heyward

--CB Bralyn Lux

--HB Kendall Milton

--WR Jordan Moore

--WR Noah Thomas

--S Russ Yeast

--CB Trikweze Bridges

Dallas drafted him in the seventh round in 2025. He played in 16 games with two starts for the Cowboys last season, recording 21 tackles (16 solos), three pass breakups, and one INT.

--OT Blake Freeland.

The fourth-year BYU product played in 25 games with nine starts for the Colts during the 2023-24 season, then spent all of last year on the Reserve/Injured list due to a leg injury. He posted a 59.7 Pro Football Focus grade in 2024 and a 44.2 grade in 2023 across 724 career snaps.

--DE Garmon Randolph.

The second-year player spent all of last season on the Chargers practice squad.

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