Fresh Bengals Swing Tackle Option Hits Market on NFL Cutdown Day

Another Bengals swing tackle candidate hit the free-agent market on Sunday afternoon amidst all the NFL roster cuts. According to Adam Schefter, The Bears are releasing offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.

The 27-year-old spent a year away from the NFL last year and couldn't quite find his footing in Chicago. Wills posted a mediocre 54.2 Pro Football Focus grade in 65 preseason snaps this summer and had sub-55 grades in 2024 and 2023 while rounding out his time with the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati may just end up rolling with the pieces it has on the roster, but Wills joins a bunch of veteran tackle options that are still lingering on the market. Head coach Zac Taylor discussed how that position could play out earlier this week.

“Consistency," Taylor said about what he wants to see from that spot this past Monday. "Just trust that the backup tackle is going to go in and win the game, and we want to keep playing the way that we play. You’ve just got to be able to trust through the game. And so, I think there’s probably a competition there.”

Wills' former head coach Ben Johnson commented on his play earlier this month and noted he may be turning a corner, but it didn't lead to him sticking with the team. Bengals OL coach Scott Peters worked with Wills in Cleveland during the 2022 season.

“Well, I know Alabama, Cleveland, before he got hurt, that he was a very powerful player," Johnson said in early August. "Hopefully we’ll see over the course of the next few days, next couple weeks, if that continues to be the case. He hadn’t played football in a while, and so you’re a little bit like, ‘Where’s the confidence level at?‘ From what we’ve seen the last four days, it’s been pretty good. It’s been a good start."

Cincinnati released Cody Ford to start the week and let go of tackle Andrew Coker as part of today's roster cuts. As of now, Javon Foster looks like the most likely first man off the bench if Orlando Brown Jr. or Amarius Mims get injured. Alas, he's never played an NFL snap in the regular season.

The returning starting offensive line hasn't suffered any injuries this summer.

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