2026 Betting Odds Surface For Joe Burrow MVP, Bengals Super Bowl LXI Chances

CINCINNATI — Super Bowl LX is in the books as the NFL offseason officially begins for every team. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have fancied themselves as contenders for much of this decade, but the sports betting oddsmakers don't see it that way anymore.

Cincinnati holds the consensus 16th-best odds to win Super Bowl LXI at 28-1. NFL MVP odds are also back up at most major sportsbooks, and Burrow is much more of a contender there. He holds the consensus fourth-best MVP odds at 10-1.

There is no clear AFC favorite entering the long offseason. The AFC North has Baltimore as consensus -105 favorites, while Cincinnati is second behind them at +240. Zooming out to the whole AFC, Cincinnati holds 12-1 consensus odds (ninth-best in the conference).

All in all, Burrow is still getting a ton of respect as arguably the best passer on the planet when healthy, but the rest of the organization isn't earning anymore slack. Baltimore only went 8-9 in 2025, leading to a new coach in Jesse Minter, and they still are clear betting favorites over Burrow's Bengals.

Free agency is exactly one month away for a Cincinnati franchise with top 10 cap space, an elite quarterback, no holes on offense, and a ton to fix on defense.

The Bengals can launch back into higher contending odds, but staying static likely won't do anything to change their projections.

"That's of paramount importance," Burrow said in Week 18 about improving in 2026 free agency. "You have to identify where you're weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That's the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

Teams can start agreeing to deals with free agents on March 9.

