Bengals Road Betting Underdogs Against Steelers Following Bye Week
CINCINNATI — The underdog Bengals are at it again this week as they plop back into that role on the road against Pittsburgh. Cincinnati enters the week as a 5.5-point underdog with the point total set at 49.5 points.
The Bengals blew a major opportunity to still contend in the AFC North over their last two disastrous losses against the Jets and Bears. They'd be playing for first place in the division had they won those games, but they didn't, and now likely have to finish 7-1 down the stretch to earn a playoff spot.
Cincinnati is 3-6 straight up and against the spread this season, while the Steelers are 5-4 SU and 4-5 ATS. The Bengals have gone 7-2 to the over this season, thanks in large part to their historically bad defense.
“We’re resisting the temptation to just keep installing layer after layer after layer (of scheme),” Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said last week. “That’s not who we are right now. We try to simplify things and get the pass rushers to play faster. Certainly, we’ll look scheme-wise at different fronts and different matchups. We desperately need to improve that. Obviously, we could have impacted the game the other day by doing so.”
The Bengals play the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
