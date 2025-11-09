Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Pass Rush By Signing Recently Released Rookie
CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals' pass rush could use some juice. Cincinnati should claim recently released pass rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland. The Eagles took him in the sixth-round (209th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft. Philadelphia released him from their practice squad on Saturday.
Powell-Ryland had 16 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries during in 2024 for the Virginia Tech Hokies. He led the FBS in sacks over the past two seasons with 25.5.
He's undersized at 6-2, 258 pounds, but still posted an elite relative athletic score, testing in the 91st percentile duing the pre-draft process. He was a productive player in college that didn't get an opportunity with the Eagles. The Bengals should absolutely be interested in signing him—even if it's to their practice squad.
"Despite below-average length and get-off burst, Powell-Ryland was a difficult player to block on tape, because of his ability to mix up his rush attack and detach from blockers (including his signature spin move)," Dan Brugler wrote in his draft guide. "He can get pushed around as a run defender when setting an edge, and he might not be ready for early-down snaps in the NFL until he improves his upper- and lower-body strength. Overall, Powell-Ryland posted eye-popping pass-rush production with active hands to slip blocks, but he doesn't offer ideal traits by NFL standards and inconsistent run-game reps leave his NFL role in question. He projects as a potential nickel rusher."
It's no secret that Cincinnati's pass rush has been poor for most of the season. Adding a promising, young and productive rookie is worth the flier. There's no risk and if he works out, it'll help a defense that desperately needs it.
Check out Powell-Ryland's relative athletic score below:
