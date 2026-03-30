Breaking Down the Void Years and $3 Million in Incentives in Bengals QB Joe Flacco's New Contract

The Cincinnati Bengals front office has taken a lot of criticism – both this offseason and well into the past – for the way it structures players’ contracts.

From the front loading of cap hits, which prevents them from being even more aggressive in free agency, to rarely using void years to not leaning into restructuring some the biggest contracts already on the books, there are a lot of levers that can be pulled to create more immediate cap space.

But for the second time in 12 months, they have included two void years while re-signing one of their own free agents.

Last March it was Ja’Marr Chase, and this year it’s veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Bengals signed Flacco to a one-year, $6 million contract last week after the veteran angrily gave up on the idea of another team reaching out with an offer to compete for a starting job.

Technically, it’s a three-year, $6 million contract with the two void years, per details from OverTheCap.com.

The Bengals also used a void year when signing tackle Riley Reiff to a $7.5 million deal in 2021.

Flacco’s deal includes $4 million in guaranteed money, and his cap hit will be $3.3 million this year, followed by $2.7 in the void year of 2027 (if the Bengals don't re-sign him) and $0 in the second void year in 2028.

His base salary this season with $1.3 million in addition to a $4 million signing bonus and another $700,000 in roster bonus (a little bit more than $41,000 per game).

Flacco could earn an additional $3.5 million in incentives tied to playing time and team success.

Here are Flacco’s incentives:

$1 million if he plays 60 percent of the snaps and the Bengals make the playoffs, with an additional $250,000 if the playtime hits 70 percent with a postseason berth and another $250,000 if it’s 80 percent with a playoff appearance.

If the Bengals don’t make the playoffs, Flacco will get $250,000 for hitting 60 percent, another $100,000 for 70 percent and another $100,000 for 80 percent.

Regardless of whether the team makes the playoffs, Flacco can earn an additional $125,000 per team win (maximum of eight) if he plays at least 60 percent of the snaps.

If Flacco plays at least 60 percent of the snaps in the regular season and the Bengals advance in the postseason, he will earn $125,000 for every playoff win.

During his news conference after signing last week, Flacco joked that his oldest kids are to the age where they want to weigh in on where he should play and how much he should make.

"You're going to go there? You should go there," he said while recounting those talks. "Or you should get this much. They were fun little conversations.

"You're asking for too much, actually. You don't need that" he remembered one of his kids saying. "It was cool sitting on the couch at the end of the night and hearing what they were thinking about throughout the day."

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