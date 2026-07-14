Chase Brown Ranked Low Among All 32 Starting Running Backs Entering 2026 NFL Season

The folks at Pro Football Focus released their 1-32 starting running back ranking for the 2026 season, and Chase Brown checked in quizzically low at No. 18 overall.

It doesn't make much sense to have a player this productive all the way at 18th overall. Brown ranked 11th in the NFL in scrimmage yards last year with a team-high 1,456. In addition to his 1,019 rushing yards, Brown was sixth among all running backs with 437 receiving yards, and he garnered a whopping 88 targets.

Sleeping On Brown?

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) celebrates iwth Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson (67) after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It does fall in line with his 2025 PFF grade of 75.1 overall (17th among 36 running backs with at least 150 carries).

"The Bengals are known for their lethal aerial attack, but Brown has become a stable force in their backfield," the article stated. "He recorded his first 1,000-yard campaign in 2025 while placing fifth among all running backs with 69 regular-season receptions. If Brown can continue to offer that same level of production, the Bengals can boast an authentic two-dimensional offensive unit."

Brown has zero competition for top snaps in the Bengals' backfield and is entering a running back's prime years at 26 years old. He did get ranked behind two other AFC North backs, Baltimore's Derrick Henry (fourth) and Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren (14th).

"Warren finally emerged as Pittsburgh’s lead back in 2025 and certainly earned his keep as a runner and as a receiver," the article noted. "His 958 regular-season rushing yards and 76.6 PFF rushing grade led the team’s qualified rushers, while his 84.4 PFF receiving grade was the sixth-best among all qualified running backs. Warren’s 77 combined missed tackles forced as a rusher and receiver during the regular season were the fourth-highest total in the NFL.

The receiving seems to be the difference between Warren and Brown, but it's not a big gap if that's the case. Brown barely paced behind Warren's 81 overall receiving mark with a 75.1 overall number last season.

The Bengals' top runner has extra motivation to jump further up this list throughout the season. He's entering the final year of his 2023 rookie contract and is one of a few names alongside Dax Hill and DJ Turner II ready to cash in on a new extension.

Check out the full ranking from PFF here.

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