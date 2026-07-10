Joe Burrow Holds Firm In Analytical NFL Quarterback Ranking Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

Joe Burrow didn't play a full season in 2025, but he showed more than enough elite reps to Pro Football Focus's Dalton Wasserman. The PFF analyst ranked all 32 starters this week, and Burrow stayed steady at No. 2 overall. It's the same spot he was ranked in PFF's 2025 ranking.

Health is the only thing holding Burrow back right now, after he played just eight games last season due to a major turf toe injury. He fought through that valiantly, returned much quicker than most timelines projected, and played elite ball in that time.

One Knock

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is assisted to the locker room with an injury in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"A year ago, the only real knock on Joe Burrow was his health," Wasserman wrote. "Entering the 2026 season, that's still the case — because when Burrow is on the field, there's still a compelling argument that nobody plays quarterback better. A severe turf toe injury limited him to just eight games and 259 dropbacks in 2025, but his play never slipped. Burrow earned a 91.3 PFF passing grade that ranked second among qualifying quarterbacks."

The numbers don't lie, Burrow is one of, if not the clear best passer of the football out of any quarterback on earth, snap to snap.

Another metric adds to that legend. In 2025, Burrow had a 0.7% Turnover Worthy Play Rate, which is the lowest among QBs with at least 250 dropbacks in PFF history (2006-25). The LSU product ranks first out of 688 qualifying QBs over that time.

He also boasts the highest completion rate (68.5%) of any passer in league history. Burrow has sharpened his game to a historic level, now he just has to keep that game on the field for full seasons more often.

Things are looking very healthy for his body this summer.

“I’m feeling great. I’m feeling as healthy as I’ve ever felt, which is exciting for me. It’s been a while since I felt that way,” Burrow said in June. “A big part of that is how my body feels on a day-to-day basis. Waking up and going to the bathroom, walking downstairs. And when my body feels good, my mind feels good."

Check out the full ranking from Wasserman here.

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