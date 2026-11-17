In the 2025 offseason, eight notable Bengals players found new homes for the 2026 season. Let’s see how they are doing with their new teams.

1. Geno Stone

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) scores a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills defensive back Geno Stone (25) during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a frustrating two seasons with the Bengals, Geno Stone signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Buffalo Bills in the Offseason. The Bills cut him before the regular season began, but he rejoined the Bills' practice squad and has played just 44 snaps this year across two games after being elevated.

2. Cam Taylor-Britt

Aug 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (26) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor-Britt signed a one-year, 1.4-million-dollar contract to play for the Colts and reunite with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Taylor-Britt is currently on the injured list with a groin injury, but appeared in six games for the Colts and logged 91 snaps across those games, allowing four catches on seven targets for 41 receiving yards.

3. Joseph Ossai

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) is hurried by New York Jets defensive end Joseph Ossai (46) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ossai was a big signing for the Jets this past offseason, signing a 3-year, $34.5 million contract. He has been plagued by injuries as he began his new chapter in New York, getting injured twice already this season. He started the year with a plantar fascia injury in his foot and, after recovering, appeared in only three games before injuring his ankle; he has been out since. In the three games he has played, he has gotten zero sacks, three pressures, and nine tackles on 107 snaps.

4. Trey Hendrickson

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) watches the Bengals huddle during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest villain of the offseason, Trey, signed a massive 4-year, $112 million contract. The 31-year-old has amassed a solid 33 pressures in eight games. He also has two sacks and 11 tackles on 301 total snaps and is receiving a PFF grade of 66.1, which ranks him 51st out of 111 eligible edge rushers.

5. Cordell Volson

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans guard Cordell Volson (73) during warmup period against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Bengals fourth-round pick, who started 48 games, including the 2022 AFC Championship Game, signed a one-year, $3.2 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. He was cut by the Titans before the start of the regular season and has bounced around on the Packers' and Seahawks' practice Squads.

6. Lucas Patrick

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders guard Lucas Patrick (63) walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After appearing in only six games, with one start for the Bengals, and losing his starting job to Dalton Risner, Patrick signed a one-year, $1.48 million deal with the New York Giants and was released ahead of the regular season. He quickly found a home with the Washington Commanders and became their starting center. He has logged 345 snaps across seven games (six starts) with a 57.8 PFF grade while allowing zero sacks and five pressures.





7. Noah Fant

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Noah Fant (87) attempts a catch in the end zone with Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) defending during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. The pass was incomplete. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a one-year stint with Cincinnati, where he recorded 34 receptions for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns across 15 games, Fant signed a two-year, $8.75 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. He has appeared in eight games for New Orleans this season, logging 12 receptions on 19 targets for 96 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns while playing roughly 50% of the Saints' offensive snaps.





8. Jake Browning

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jake Browning (5) drops back against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After serving as Cincinnati’s primary backup quarterback over the past few seasons, Browning signed a one-year, $1.33 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. After being released ahead of the regular season, he has since signed with the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad.





All stats are from NFL Pro powered by NextGen Stats and PFF

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