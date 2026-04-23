Cincinnati Bengals 7-Round Mock Draft: Who They’ll Actually Take in Every Round

The Cincinnati Bengals recently made headlines when they traded their No. 10 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. With the Bengals having now addressed one of their most important position groups that needed an upgrade, here is a post-Lawrence trade mock draft:

Round 2, Pick 41: D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

D'Angelo Ponds meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals do not have a first round draft pick after their recent trade with the Giants, and will make their first selection in the second round. With pick No. 41 overall the Bengals should take cornerback D’Angelo Ponds out of Indiana. Ponds was in the 92nd percentile for a 40-yard dash by cornerbacks with a 4.36, and turned heads with his vertical jump of 43.5.

Ponds shining moment in his collegiate career came last season against the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl when he jumped an out route on the first play of scrimmage and took an interception back to the house for a touchdown.

Round 3, Pick 72: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (OL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan could slide down the draft board and if he does, the Bengals should jump on the opportunity to take him in the third round. Tiernan stands at a towering 6-8, and his broad jump and vertical jump at the 2026 NFL Combine were both well above average. Tiernan would bring a good amount of collegiate experience with him, as he started every game for Northwestern in both 2024 and 2025.

Round 4, Pick 110: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (LB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Linebacker is a position the Bengals need to address, and Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson fits the bill. Lawson ran a scorching 4.6 40-yard dash and ranks in the 85th percentile for wingspan. Lawson captained the Crimson Tide defense, and had his best performance in the College Football Playoff against the Oklahoma Sooners, when he recorded 10 tackles and a sack. Lawson finished his Alabama career in the top-10 for tackles in Crimson Tide history.

Round 6, Pick 189: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher runs drills during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals go back-to-back linebackers in the draft. Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher should be available by the time the Bengals made their first sixth-round selection. Boettcher was the heart and soul of the Oregon defense last season, and accumulated 56 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. Boettcher’s 6-1 frame isn't necessarily conducive to being a great linebacker in the NFL, but his tape says he can play with the best.

Round 6, Pick 199: John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming

Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (84) goes into motion against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Bengals may select the best player availble at pick 199, and Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg could fit the bill here. Gyllenborg may not have played against the best competition while at Wyoming, but his combine results landed him on the NFL’s All-Combine Team at tight end. Gyllenborg logged a 4.6 40-yard dash and he landed in the 98th percentile for broad jump. Gyllenborg stands at 6-6, and logged over 1000 snaps in college.

Round 7, Pick 221: David Gusta, DL, Kentucky

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky defensive lineman David Gusta (DL12) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kentucky defensive lineman David Gusta could be a late round steal for the Bengals. Gusta stands at 6-3, and logged one sack in his 2025 season with the Wildcats. While Gusta will most likely be a “project” for the Bengals, it doesn't hurt that he played against SEC competition in college.

Round 7, Pick 226: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) celebrates on the sideline after a long touchdown run in the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne should be taken with pick 226 if he is still available. Claiborne logged 179 carries for 907 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season with the Demon Deacons. Claiborne’s best game came against Western Carolina, when he scampered for 193 yards and three touchdowns.