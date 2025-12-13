Cincinnati Bengals Incentive Tracker: Which Players Can Earn Extra Money Over the Final 4 Weeks of the Season?

CINCINNATI – With four games remaining in the regular season, a few Cincinnati Bengals have more than just their slim playoff hopes to play for during the final month.

Contract incentives will be kicking in across the league, earning players some extra holiday cash.

Here are the Bengals to track the next four weeks.

Incentive schedules are from overthecap.com and spotrac.com.

Joseph Ossai

The defensive end could be the first to collect.

As part of the one-year, $6.5 million contract he signed in March, Ossai can make $250,000 if he records six sacks.

Ossai has five going into Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

He will earn another $250,000 if he gets to eight sacks, and $250,000 more if he gets to 10.

Ossai had a career-high five sacks in 2024, and he’s tied that total this year.

He had two sacks against the Ravens on Thanksgiving night.

Joe Burrow

An AFC championship would net $500,000.

A Super Bowl title would add another $750,000.

Tee Higgins

If the Bengals win the AFC championship, he’ll get an extra $1 million.

A Super Bowl title would kick in another $700,000.

Ja’Marr Chase

It’ll barley make a dent on his four-year, $161 million contract, but Chase will get an extra $250,000 if the Bengals win the Super Bowl.

Trey Hendrickson

He could have earned an extra $1 million by playing 60 percent of the snaps and having the team reach the playoffs.

T.J. Slaton

The defensive tackle signed a two-year, $14.1 million contract in March that includes incentives for playing time thresholds.

Slaton can earn $250,000 if he plays 40 percent of the defensive snaps.

He will get another $250,000 if he gets to 50 percent.

Slaton has played 482 snaps this season, which is 55 percent.

So as long as he stays healthy, he should cash in for an extra $500,000.

Geno Stone

As part of the renegotiated contract – aka pay cut – Stone agreed to in May were escalators for interception totals.

The veteran safety will earn an extra $250,000 if he records five interceptions, and he will get an additional $500,000 if he gets to six.

Stone has two interceptions this season.

He recorded four in 2024.

Stone also has a $500,000 incentive for making the Pro Bowl, which is something he hasn’t accomplished in his previous five seasons.

Samaje Perine

His two-year, $3.6 million contract includes an incentive for rushing yards.

He’s got some work to do, but it’s not completely out of the question.

Perine will make $100,000 if gets to 500 rushing yards. With 262 heading into Sunday, Perine needs 238 more – or an average of 59.5 per game.

The running back has an either/or provision, where he also could earn the $100,000 with 350 receiving yards. But he only has 52 this season.

Noah Fant

The tight end already has collected $250,000 for his three touchdown catches, adding value to the one-year, $2,750,000 contract his signed in the spring.

He can earn another $250,000 if he gets to six TD receptions.

Fant currently has three. His career-high is four.

There also are incentives for yards and receptions.

Fant will earn $250,000 if he gets to 50 catches. He currently has 33.

He’ll earn another $250,000 if he finishes with 60 receptions.

Fant will earn an extra $250,000 if he records 501 receiving yards. He’s at 283.

If he gets to 600 yards, it will trigger another $250,000.

Cam Sample

His oblique injury cost him any chance of cashing in on his incentives.

He needed to play 50 percent of the snaps to earn an extra $150,000. He’s only played 16 percent.

He also could have earned an extra $150,000 with six sacks. He’s still looking for his first of the year.

Oren Burks

The linebacker needed to play 70 percent of the snaps to make an extra $250,000.

He’s at 30.5 percent.

Cody Ford

Playing 75 percent of the snaps would have resulted in an extra $500,000.

He’s at 2.4 percent.