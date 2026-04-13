Cincinnati Bengals Invite 32 Area Players to Tuesday's Annual Pre-Draft Workout
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The Cincinnati Bengals will hold their annual local pro day Tuesday morning at Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals invited 32 draft-eligible players to the local workout, which is for prospects who attended high school and/or college in in the team’s regional area.
It also includes players who currently reside in the region.
Among those tentatively scheduled to participate are:
Ten UC Bearcats Invited to Bengals' Local Pro Day Workout
University of Cincinnati
OT Deondre Buford
LB Jack Dingle
C Gavin Gerhardt
TE Patrick Gurd
DE Jalen Hunt
DE CJ McCray
CB Matthew McDoom
DT Isaiah Rogers
S Xavier Williams
CB Logan Wilson
Five Miami RedHawks Invited to Bengals' Local Pro Day Workout
Miami University
S Elijah Blakey
HB Jordan Brunson
LB Jackson Kuwatch
G Austin Uke
S Silas Walters
Four Ohio State Buckeyes Invited to Bengals' Pro Day Workout
Ohio State University
LS John Ferlmann
K Jayden Fielding
DT Tywone Malone Jr.
G Ethan Onianwa
Local high schools/residents (college; high school)
LB Alex Afari Jr. (Kentucky; Lakota West)
CB Deago Brumfield (Mississippi State; La Salle)
LB James Camden (Western Michigan; Anderson)
WR Liam Clifford (Penn State; St. Xavier)
WR Rodney Heath Jr. (Louisiana Tech; Lakota East; free agent)
OT Quincy Hughes (Wofford; Princeton)
LB Cam Junior (Eastern Kentucky; Middletown)
QB Jalen Kitna (Alabama-Birmingham; Burleson [Texas])
TE David Larkins (Appalachian State; Elder)
LS Colton Peoples (Washington State; Campbell County)
HB Cam Porter (Northwestern; La Salle)
QB Matthew Rueve (Indiana-Pennsylvania; St. Xavier)
DT James Thompson Jr. (Illinois; Roger Bacon)
Miami’s Kuwatch is one of the few players who have a draft grade from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler in The Beast.
Brugler has a seventh-round grade on Kuwatch and wrote:
“Kuwatch consistently jumped out on tape, during the all-star circuit and at his pre-draft workouts, which gives him a chance to hear his name called on draft weekend as a toolsy project for an NFL linebackers coach.”
Former Illinois and Roger Bacon defensive tackle Thompson also has a seventh round/UDFA grade.
Thompson attended Wisconsin for four years, playing for former UC head coach Luke Fickell, before transferring to Illinois in 2025.
Brugler wrote:
“Thompson is more of a splash player than a consistent presence, but he has the tools for disruptive flashes, which will help his pro chances.”
Also of note, Dingle is the son of former Bengals linebacker and radio personality Tom Dingle; Kitna is the son of former Bengals quarterback – and current Lakota East head coach Jon Kitna – and Heath, who began his career at UK as a track athlete, is the son of the former Bengals tight end.
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Afari’s brother David was part of the Bengals’ 2025 local pro day workout, which extended invitations to 45 prospects.
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Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.