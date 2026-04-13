The Cincinnati Bengals will hold their annual local pro day Tuesday morning at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals invited 32 draft-eligible players to the local workout, which is for prospects who attended high school and/or college in in the team’s regional area.

It also includes players who currently reside in the region.

Among those tentatively scheduled to participate are:

Ten UC Bearcats Invited to Bengals' Local Pro Day Workout

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle (49) tackles Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) in the first quarter of a NCAA men’s football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Baylor Bears, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

University of Cincinnati

OT Deondre Buford

LB Jack Dingle

C Gavin Gerhardt

TE Patrick Gurd

DE Jalen Hunt

DE CJ McCray

CB Matthew McDoom

DT Isaiah Rogers

S Xavier Williams

CB Logan Wilson

Five Miami RedHawks Invited to Bengals' Local Pro Day Workout

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks offensive lineman Austin Uke (77) against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami University

S Elijah Blakey

HB Jordan Brunson

LB Jackson Kuwatch

G Austin Uke

S Silas Walters

Four Ohio State Buckeyes Invited to Bengals' Pro Day Workout

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (78) blocks during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State University

LS John Ferlmann

K Jayden Fielding

DT Tywone Malone Jr.

G Ethan Onianwa

Local high schools/residents (college; high school)

LB Alex Afari Jr. (Kentucky; Lakota West)

CB Deago Brumfield (Mississippi State; La Salle)

LB James Camden (Western Michigan; Anderson)

WR Liam Clifford (Penn State; St. Xavier)

WR Rodney Heath Jr. (Louisiana Tech; Lakota East; free agent)

OT Quincy Hughes (Wofford; Princeton)

LB Cam Junior (Eastern Kentucky; Middletown)

QB Jalen Kitna (Alabama-Birmingham; Burleson [Texas])

TE David Larkins (Appalachian State; Elder)

LS Colton Peoples (Washington State; Campbell County)

HB Cam Porter (Northwestern; La Salle)

QB Matthew Rueve (Indiana-Pennsylvania; St. Xavier)

DT James Thompson Jr. (Illinois; Roger Bacon)

Miami’s Kuwatch is one of the few players who have a draft grade from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler in The Beast.

Brugler has a seventh-round grade on Kuwatch and wrote:

“Kuwatch consistently jumped out on tape, during the all-star circuit and at his pre-draft workouts, which gives him a chance to hear his name called on draft weekend as a toolsy project for an NFL linebackers coach.”

Former Illinois and Roger Bacon defensive tackle Thompson also has a seventh round/UDFA grade.

Thompson attended Wisconsin for four years, playing for former UC head coach Luke Fickell, before transferring to Illinois in 2025.

Brugler wrote:

“Thompson is more of a splash player than a consistent presence, but he has the tools for disruptive flashes, which will help his pro chances.”

Also of note, Dingle is the son of former Bengals linebacker and radio personality Tom Dingle; Kitna is the son of former Bengals quarterback – and current Lakota East head coach Jon Kitna – and Heath, who began his career at UK as a track athlete, is the son of the former Bengals tight end.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.

Afari’s brother David was part of the Bengals’ 2025 local pro day workout, which extended invitations to 45 prospects.