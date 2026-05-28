Why Hasn't Cincinnati Bengals 2nd-Round Pick Cashius Howell Signed His Rookie Contract?

Cincinnati Bengals top draft pick Cashius Howell is one of only five second-round picks yet to sign their rookie deal.

And a fair question to ask is “Why?”

The total compensation is predetermined by draft slot, and the eight players selected ahead before the Bengals drafted Howell at No. 41 all received fully guaranteed four-year contracts.

Likewise, the first six players drafted after Howell and have signed all received fully guaranteed contracts.

With Howell landing in the middle of that group, it should be obvious that his four-year, $12,008,124 contract will be fully guaranteed.

This is the second year in a row the Bengals have allowed negotiations with their top pick to drag into at least late May.

Last year it was defensive end Shemar Stewart, whom the Bengals took with the No. 17 pick, balking at language that could void his guaranteed contract due to “detrimental conduct,” leading to him taking shots at the front office and walking out of mandatory minicamp.

The Bengals had never asked a first-round pick to sign such a clause, although such language had recently become commonplace in contracts across the league.

Stewart didn’t sign his contract until July 25, the second day of training camp.

But unlike Howell, Stewart didn’t sign the injury waiver, so he did not participate in any on-field work the offseason program.

Stewart admitted earlier this week that the contract standoff played a role in his disappointing rookie season.

Howell signed his waiver and was on the field for rookie camp and every full team practice since.

“I’m not really trippin’ about playing while my contract’s still being negotiated,” Howell told Local 12 during rookie camp. “I love football. I love being on the field. So any time I can get out and be in the cleats, it’s plus one for me.”

Howell also said his agent told him it should be done “in the next week or two.”

That was three weeks ago.

Even though it would mark a first in franchise history, the Bengals can’t reasonably ask their second-round pick to take less than a 100 percent guarantee when six players behind him received full guarantees.

A sticking point could be offset language. If a team cuts a rookie during his first four season, his salary – or part of it – can be deducted from the guaranteed money still owed by the drafting team.

Last year’s Bengals second-round pick, linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., didn’t sign his deal until July 19. But Knight signed the waiver and participated in the full offseason program.

The No. 49 pick in 2025, Knight had $7,114,208 of his $9,012,482 (79 percent) guaranteed.

The No. 49 pick this year, Carolina defensive tackle Lee Hunter, is the highest selected player to not sign a fully guaranteed contract. Hunter has $9,508,250 of his $10,072,894 (94 percent) guaranteed.

No second-round picks received fully guaranteed contracts in 2024. The first pick of the second round that year was Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, who had $9,640,505 of his $10,074,258 (96 percent) guaranteed.

So the league has gone from zero second rounders in 2024 to 14 – and likely 16 once Howell and Miami linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (No. 43) sign – in 2026.

That’s zero percent to 50 percent in two years. It’s only a matter of time before every second rounder will be getting full guarantees.

The Bengals’ second-round pick 2024, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, received $5,480,322 of his $7,860,464 guaranteed (70 percent).

The five second-round picks yet to sign in addition to Howell and Rodriguez are Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (No. 55), Bears center Logan Jones (No. 57) and Rams tight end Max Klare (No. 61).

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, whom the Dolphins selected at No. 43, joins Howell as one of four second-round picks who have yet to sign. The others are Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (No. 55), Bears center Logan Jones (No. 57) and Rams tight end Max Klare (No. 61).

This is the second year in a row the Bengals have allowed negotiations with their top pick to drag into late May.

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