The Bengals inked left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a two-year contract extension this offseason, and from Brown's point of view, it is clear that he has tremendous faith in the culture that is building in the locker room.

During an interview on First Word, Brown noted multiple motivations for getting a deal done to remain in Cincinnati long term, from his connection to the players in the locker room, to his contributions to the community.

"I have such a special connection with the men in the locker room" Brown said, "The city overall has taken me in, I've done so much and really planted some seeds in the community in terms of a lot of the work I do. I just really love what we've started to build here."

Brown's said the culture being built on the team last season was the main reason why he approached owner Mike Brown and the front office about an extension this offseason.

"That was my message to ownership, we've started to really establish last year a very strong culture in our locker room" Brown said. "I know the record didn't show that, but I was like, 'I know that this is going to be something really special as we move forward, and I couldn't pass up the opportunity of being a part of it."

Bengals OT Brown Wanted to Avoid Playing In Contract Year

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was not until the end of the season following a loss to the Browns that Brown began his approach to the front office.

"I don't think I even thought about it until the season ended" Brown said. "When we were in the locker after we lost that last game last year, I think that was kind of when it hit me that I was going to go in and just see if they would entertain the opportunity to extend me."

For Brown, the idea of playing in a contract year added an unnecessary layer of distraction that he wished to avoid all together after playing out the final year of his rookie contract, and playing through a franchise tag.

"To be honest man, I've been in the league nine years now and I've played so much football for so long, and contract years are just weird" Brown said. "I've dealt with franchise tag, I've played in my fourth year, I've been in that spot before and to me it was just so much of an extra element of distraction to me that I don't think necessarily needed to be dealt with because I felt like my approach in terms of the money I was asking for was gonna be reasonable."

Brown said that he wrote Mike Brown a letter that was shared with everyone in the family and front office, and said that the deal got done around the time of the NFL combine.

With Brown undercontract for at least three more seasons, it is clear that he will remain an integral part of the leadership group in the Bengals locker room and will continue to provide a solid floor for the Bengals left tackle position while mentoring young players like Amarius Mims and Dylan Fairchild.

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