Where NFL Executives Rank Joe Burrow Among Top Quarterbacks Ahead of 2026 Season

NFL voices still view Joe Burrow as a top-five quarterback despite his continued injury struggles last season. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler posted his latest positional top 10 voted on by NFL scouts, executives, and coaches, with Burrow slotting in at No. 4 overall among QBs.

He was ranked third last year. The league has a wide range of feelings on him, ranking him as high as No. 1 and as low as No. 6.

"Burrow's durability concerns pushed him out of the top three, where he resided the past two seasons. Several voters took him out of the top five due to his 16 games missed since 2023. When it comes to pure quarterback play, though, Burrow is still considered the closest resemblance to Tom Brady's game," Fowler wrote.

Unmatched Movement

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow return to the practice field during an offseason workout at the practice fields outside of Paycor Stadium Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Burrow is recovering from wrist surgery after a season-ending injury he suffered in a Week 11. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One personnel department voice thinks the 29-year-old's pocket movement is unmatched by the rest of his peers.

Another NFL coordinator agreed.

"'Best pocket movement in the league, accelerated vision best in the league,' said an NFL personnel evaluator, the latter point referencing Burrow's processing speed at the line of scrimmage or post-snap. 'Not big or fast, slightly above-average arm, but the other stuff makes him go.' An NFL coordinator took it a step further: 'Burrow doesn't play in a system. He is the system,' the coordinator said. 'He's the whole thing.'

"Sure, he has an advantage many other QBs don't enjoy: two elite receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. And some voters argue that Burrow doesn't wreck a game like some of the dual-threat quarterbacks. But as one veteran NFL defensive coach pointed out, he might be the most frustrating quarterback to play against because of his mind."

Burrow strikes plenty of fear into defensive coordinators, and his quick release paired with even quicker decision-making is a big reason for lost sleep across the league.

"Such a quick decision-maker," an NFL coordinator said. 'The ball is out. That ball is OUT. It's so frustrating. And when it isn't out, he's just waiting for a deep ball to develop. He's got accuracy, arm strength -- a winner.' Burrow's 16 games with at least 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns over the past five seasons are two more than any other quarterback."

Burrow is about as technically sound a quarterback as you'll find in the NFL. That's stamped by an elite 91.3 Pro Football Focus passing grade in 2025, which ranked second among qualifying quarterbacks.

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Matthew Stafford were the only passers ranked above Joe Burrow.

Check out the full ranking here.

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