Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Day 4 Recap: Uncharacteristically Inaccurate Day for Joe Burrow Ends With Dots

Rain forced the Cincinnati Bengals inside the practice facility for the start of Day 4 of training camp, but the clouds broke in time for the team to go outside for the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, including the first red-zone session.

The routine wasn’t the only thing that was a little off, as quarterback Joe Burrow’s accuracy was a little more scattered than we’re used to seeing.

Even before the team moved outside, Burrow sailed a throw in a drill of routes on air. Overshadowing the missed throw was the play Tanner Hudson made on the ball, leaping to make a one-handed snag and drawing roars from his teammates.

Once they moved outside, there was an even more rare miss from Burrow.

It came on one of the under-center, play-action calls that have been a theme of the offseason. As Burrow rolled to his right looking for somewhere to throw, he elected to check down to tight end Drew Sample just a few feet in front of him.

But Burrow’s toss was well behind Sample, and cornerback Jalen Davis, who was in trailing position, reached down and snatched the ball just before it hit the turf.

“It's always a great feeling when you get an interception. We're just trying to keep stacking the days and let the party go around, see what plays we can get them.

“When rush and coverage work together – we had (Boye) Mafe up there getting good pressure on him – things happen like that.”

Mafe was in the backfield a lot Saturday, as were Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen.

“I don't think this was our best day as an offense, especially O-line,” Karras said.

On the first play of 11-on-11, Burrow underthrew wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on a deep ball, giving cornerback DJ Turner II a chance to break it up.

Burrow also was off on his first throw of the second series of that initial 11-on-11 period, missing Andrei Iosivas. The ball hit cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor – who is competing with Davis for the starting nickel corner job – in the hands, but he dropped it.

As rare as bad reps are for Burrow, it’s even more uncommon for any sort of struggles to linger throughout and entire practice.

The team wrapped the day with a red-zone period, and Burrow was throwing touchdowns to multiple receivers, which leads us to …

Play(s) of the Day

Chase beat Turner off the line of scrimmage and Burrow threw a perfect pass, making for an unstoppable play.

Ja’Marr coming at ya pic.twitter.com/N3gHDmmnlj — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 1, 2026

And then there was a touchdown to Mitch Tinsley after Lawrence got past Karras and flushed Burrow to his right.

“If you saw that last period, I'm just fighting to the end there. It's just me and him in the middle,” Karras said.

Tinsley saw Burrow leave the pocket, threw on the brakes and cut back to his left before being rewarded with the throw and a diving touchdown.

Tinsley TD. Trainers still lookng at him. pic.twitter.com/DCSdIXXAiM — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 1, 2026

Tinsley chin strap dug into his chin just below his lower lip, leaving a gash, which is why he was so slow to get up after the catch.

Quote of the Day

“Today felt like going against the 2016 New England defense. It was a lot of good players and a lot of players who've done a lot. They're grown ups and they know how to play and they're professionals. And a little bit mean. You better bring you're f--king shit going against Dexter Lawrence.”

That was Bengals center Ted Karras with high praise for the defensive line through four practices.

Cameo of the Day

Former Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was on hand, spending a lot of the practice in the middle of the defensive backfield talking to strength coach Joey Boese.

Later in practice, he had a long exchange with one of the new Bengals and fellow native Cincinnatian Bryan Cook.

“At this level, there are rookies and young guys, there’s veterans and there’s OGs. He’s an OG. For him to give me some pointers, I definitely appreciate it.

“I kind of learned about his story from other people around here. When I first saw him today, it was as if I already knew him. It was a really good vibe. What a great dude.”





Roll Call

All players were present and accounted for except for Shemar Stewart.

Tee Higgins was in a jersey early in practice but did not participate in anything once the practice moved outside, apparently making him the latest player to receive a vet day.

3 Up

Boye Mafe

He spent a lot of time in the backfield, including on the Davis interception. He not only beat Amarius Mims on multiple plays, he did so in record time. You rarely see Mims give up pressures so quickly.

Tanner Hudson

After his impressive one-handed snare in the indoor facility, Hudson made a great catch against defenders outside, a diving catch from Joe Flacco in 11-on-11.

Noah Thomas

The undrafted wide receiver continues to make plays. Today’s highlight was a deep ball from Josh Johnson where Thomas split defenders Jalen Kimble and PJ Jules.

3 Down

Joe Burrow

It’s all relative because Burrow made some plays other quarterbacks could wish for later in the practice. But the lack of accuracy was noticeable early on, and Burrow himself probably would be the first to give himself a poor grade for the day.

Ja’Sir Taylor

It was just one play, but when you’re in a position battle and have an interception in your hands, you can’t drop it.

Fans

The season-ticket holders and other VIP members excited to see Bengals practice and possibly double dip with the Chris Stapleton concert unfortunately were turned away once the practice was forced inside due to rain.

When the action moved outside, the gates were not open to the public.

Up Next

The players will have their first off day of camp Sunday before returning to action Monday for the first day in pads.