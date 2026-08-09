Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Day 9 Recap: Temperature, Intensity Rise with Pair of Long Team Periods

It wasn’t quite on par with a joint practice, but the work the Cincinnati Bengals got in Sunday featured a noticeable uptick in intensity in addition to being the hottest and longest session of training camp.

The team did a pair of 30-minute move-the-ball drills, which saw the first team offense score two touchdowns on six drives, while the second-team offense scored two touchdowns on five drives.

Facing a defense that was without starting cornerback Dax Hill (leg tightness) and safety Bryan Cook (vet day), the starting offense went 75 yards in 12 plays on their first series, converting a third and medium with a Joe Burrow pass to Tee Higgins and a third and long on a Burrow-to-Higgins slant.

The drive ended with Burrow hitting Andrei Iosivas for a 13-yard touchdown on third and 8, although the defensive players were claiming the ball was punched out and rolled through the end zone.

The starters managed just one first down on their next two drives combined, coming on a screen to Iosivas on the opening play of the third drive.

That drive ended with a Jonathan Allen “sack” of Burrow on third and 8.

The third drive was a three and out and ended with a Mike Gesiciki drop on third and 5.

After a couple of special teams periods, the starters opened the second move-the-ball drive with another touchdown. Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase on back-to-back passes, and Chase ran a jet sweep for a first down on fourth and 3.

Allen got another “sack” to create a third and 10, which is when Burrow threw a jump ball into the end zone for Higgins, who boxed out DJ Ivey for the score.

The final drive ended on a checkdown from Burrow to Samaje Perine that the defense stopped short of the sticks.

For the 2s. the first drive ended in a turnover when linebacker Oren Burks forced a fumble from running back Tahj Brooks, with safety Daijahn Anthony recovering.

The second drive went 11 plays and ended with a Joe Flacco touchdown pass to Tanner Hudson. It could have been a Young TD, but the rookie fourth-round pick had a rare drop in the end zone two plays before Hudson's score.

The highlight of that drive was a leaping grab by rookie receiver Colbie Young against cornerback Jalen Kimber.

On the 2s first drive of the second period, they went for it on fourth and 2 from their own 33, and Flacco hit Charlie Jones streaking down the sideline for a long touchdown.

Play of the Day

The touchdown from Burrow to Higgins. Technically a jump ball, Higgins barely even jumped.

It was just another example of the connection between Burrow and Higgins, who said he knew the ball was coming to him as soon as Burrow checked to the play.

“I knew it was a high possibility that he was gonna get the ball,” Ivey said. “I thought he was gonna do a stutter go, or maybe just a fade. I knew it was coming to him.

“Obviously Tee’s a big target and Joe is putting the ball in a spot where only Tee could make the play,” Ivey added. “He’s one of the best five receivers in the league. I just have to try to make the play.”

Quote of the Day

“That might have been a different story.”

Bengals left guard Dylan Fairchild on the reaction from the offensive line had a rookie, and not Dexter Lawrence, been the one to knock down Burrow in Friday night’s practice.

Dexter Lawrence HIT Joe Burrow and took him to the ground during Bengals practice. Video via @Trags pic.twitter.com/yUu3lS7pTp — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 8, 2026

Roll call

In addition to Hill and Cook, wide receiver Kendric Pryor did not practice.

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Physically Unable to Perform list) continues to work on the rehab field. And it was notable that he was joined by defensive end Shemar Stewart (knee).

Head coach Zac Taylor said he expects Stewart to miss several weeks, and it’s only been one. Just because he’s working on the rehab field doesn’t mean his return is imminent, but it’s a good sign for Stewart’s recovery that he’s already working on the side.

Up Next

The Bengals will have another off day Monday before returning to practice Tuesday. Another off day follows Wednesday, and the preseason opener is Thursday night at Paycor Stadium against the Detroit Lions.

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