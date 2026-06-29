Cincinnati Bengals Uniform Ranked Among NFL's Top-Five Best Looks During 2026 Offseason

Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick ranked all 32 NFL uniforms this week, and Cincinnati's got high marks like it typically has since changing its look in 2021.

The New Stripes checked in at No. 5 overall, just behind the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers.

High Jersey Marks

The Cincinnati Bengals unveil new uniforms during a special event at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, April 19, 2021. The new designs marked the first major change to the team's main uniform in 17 years. New Bengals Uniforms | Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cincinnati has had these new uniform looks for about five years, and they've rung in one of the most successful stretches in franchise history.

"This one may be controversial, but the 'New Stripes' uniforms the Bengals introduced in 2021 are a slam dunk," Kadlick wrote. "The ability for them to mix-and-match between orange, black, and white jerseys and pants allows them to adjust their look as they see fit, and the addition of their White Bengal helmet created the iced-out look that they pair with their annual Paycor Stadium whiteout."

Baltimore slotted in just above Cincinnati with their signature purple look that just got a tweak in recent months.

"The Ravens unveiled new uniforms in 2026, helping them usher in a new era of football in Baltimore alongside new head coach Jesse Minter," Kadlick wrote. "The sets include two new helmets, Ravens wings along the collars of their home and away jerseys, and talon-striped pants that imitate both Ravens claws and the Maryland flag. They made the perfect amount of adjustments to keep a similar style without going overboard."

It will be cool to see two of the newest uniforms in the NFL battling twice in the AFC North this coming fall.

Cincinnati has had stripes on its uniforms since the 1981 season. Over that span, they've changed uniforms three times (1997, 2004, and 2021). It doesn't seem likely that we'll see another big uniform overhaul this decade, given how rarely Cincinnati has changed its look.

There probably won't be a push from star Joe Burrow to change anything. The Pro Bowl passer and Comeback Player of the Year Award winner made his feelings clear on uniforms in 2022.

"I'd play in trash bags, I really don't care what we wear out there. I know the fans are going to be excited for it. They're gonna come out in full force, hopefully we can make 'em proud and get a win," Joe Burrow said about the white uniforms during that season.

Check out the full ranking from Kadlick here.

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