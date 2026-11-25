The Bengals are favored once again this week as they will likely be in every remaining game this season. The betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook have Cincinnati pegged as 10-point favorites at home over the New Orleans Saints, and the point total is set at a hefty 50.5 points.

The Bengals' offensive hot streak came to a screeching halt against the Commanders on Monday night as they moved to 5-5 against the spread this season (7-3 overall). New Orleans is 4-6 against the spread this season and 3-7 overall, having lost their past two games.

Cincinnati is trying to avoid a losing streak and stay perfect against the NFC South this season (beat the Buccaneers and Falcons).

The Bengals don't have to deal with a dual-threat passer like Jayden Daniels this week.

"I mean, if we get a stop on that last drive, I'm feeling pretty good about it, you know?" Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about slowing down the Commanders QB on Monday night. "Their quarterback is a really explosive player. He can extend a lot of plays. We saw that he can make plays with his feet. He can make any throw on the field, so he's very dangerous.

"This is a good football team. We have watched these last five games as they took the Niners [San Francisco 49ers] down to the wire, they took the [Los Angeles] Rams down to the wire, and they got those two wins they got. And then they tied the one. We knew what we were dealing with when we came here, and they got the best of us today."

Bengals fans are hoping Joe Burrow bounces back from his uncharacteristically poor outing.

He posted his second-lowest ESPN QBR of the season on Monday (56.9).

"I mean, it's a different scheme. We threw for 300 yards still, so certainly we were not inept out there. We still made some good plays, and put ourselves in a good spot," Burrow said about fighting through the struggles on Monday night.

Cincinnati can bounce back at home Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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