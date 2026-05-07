Contender or Pretender? Bengals Under Media Fire This Offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals had a huge offseason, adding a slew of defensive players. They traded for Dexter Lawrence while signing stars in free agency. It seems like they're in a better spot than last year.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently called the Bengals "pretenders" rather than contenders because he doesn't believe in their defense.

"From one of the easiest calls among the teams who failed to make the postseason last year to one of the most difficult," Davenport wrote "There's no question that the Cincinnati Bengals can put up points. The team has a Pro Bowl quarterback in his prime in Joe Burrow. One of the league's best wide receiver duos in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. A capable running back in Chase Brown. The question in Cincinnati is the defense, which was dead last in the AFC last year.

"The Bengals spent big upgrading the defensive line in the offseason. Edge-rusher Boye Mafe and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen were signed in free agency. The team shipped a first-round pick to the New York Giants for tackle Dexter Lawrence. Used a Day 2 pick on edge-rusher Cashius Howell. But the linebackers and secondary remain major areas of weakness, and Burrow's injury history is starting to become a real concern. The Bengals will be entertaining in 2026, but just like the season before the team is too one-sided to be a major postseason threat."

Will the Bengals be pretenders or contenders this year?

Why Bengals Could Be Pretenders

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about newly signed defense tackle Dexter Lawrence in a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals made a lot of upgrades this offseason. Lawrence is coming off the worst year of his career, but he was still a very productive nose tackle. Everybody is assuming he will rebound to his typical production because he's one of the best defensive linemen in the league.

But there's a chance he takes a step back like he did last season.

There's a chance the defense is better on paper than it is on the field. Boye Mafe is a very intriguing edge rusher. He has a high ceiling, but he may not get there. Cashius Howell is another high upside edge rusher, but short arm length could cause him problems.

If everything goes wrong for the Bengals, they won't be able to contend for the Super Bowl.

Why Bengals Could Be Contenders

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

But that's only if everything goes wrong for the Bengals.

At the end of the day, the Bengals have Joe Burrow. Burrow is the ultimate equalizer. He's able to keep the Bengals in every game, even with their horrendous defense the last few years. The Bengals need to stay healthy to contend, but that can be said about all the contenders in the NFL.

The Bengals have a high-powered offense and a much-improved defense. If they play as well on the field as they look on paper, they could end up winning 11-plus games this season.

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