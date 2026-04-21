Contract Details for Cincinnati Bengals Newest Members of the Secondary

While Dexter Lawrence’s $28 million extension has dominated the conversation for the last few days, we have contract details on the two free agents the Cincinnati Bengals signed before making the blockbuster trade.

Per OverTheCap.com, the Bengals signed safety Kyle Dugger to a one-year, $1.4 million deal.

The agreement comes just two years after Dugger signed a four-year, $58 million extension with Patriots, who drafted him in the second round in 2020.

New England traded Dugger to the Steelers after one season on the new deal, and before they did, they restructured his contract to convert salary into a signing bonus, wiping out the final two years of the deal.

On the original extension, Dugger would have made $10.8 million in base salary with another $1.5 in the form of a roster bonus.

The Bengals are paying a little more than 10 percent of that.

Dugger’s deal in Cincinnati came with a signing bonus of just $75,000, which is the only guaranteed money on the deal.

There are no incentives included in the contract, per Over The Cap.

Taylor's Contract with Bengals Equates to More Than 100 Percent Raise

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (36) against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract. A 2022 sixth-round pick, Taylor received no signing bonus or guaranteed money.

His original rookie contract slotted him for a base salary of $550,000 this year, so his deal with the Bengals is more than a 100 percent raise.

The Chargers traded Taylor to the Jets at the deadline last year for a 2028 seventh-round pick.

The Chargers traded Taylor to the Jets at the deadline last year. Primarily a special teams player, Taylor logged 137 defensive snaps in 2025. Of those, 41 were in the slot while 72 were as a wide corner.

His most productive season came in 2023 when he played 532 defensive snaps, with 436 of them coming in the slot.

Having not signed a cornerback in free agency until today, the Bengals’ depth chart at veteran Jalen Davis as their starter at nickel corner.

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