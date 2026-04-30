Bengals Make Official Decision on Myles Murphy's 2027 Fifth-Year Option

The Bengals are officially not picking up Myles Murphy's fifth-year rookie contract option this week. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the news as Cincinnati sends its 2023 first-round pick into a contract season.

"The Bengals are not picking up the fifth-year option for DE Myles Murphy, per source, but they have interest in keeping him in the fold long term," Fowler posted on X.

Murphy has steadily improved over the past few seasons and gets a chance to wrangle down an impact role on the defensive line this fall. Cincinnati made the call ahead of Friday's decision deadline.

“Now that the draft is up, we will see what kind of cost we can layer in here and what we can and can’t do there,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said after the 2026 NFL Draft. “It will be a financial decision, primarily one way or the other. He’s a guy we are counting on not only this year, but we would like a long-term relationship with him. I don’t know whether that comes together.”

Fifth Bengals Season Pending, Extension Possible

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) runs onto the field before the NFL football game between Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murphy's option would've been worth $14.5 million for one season after he posted career highs in sacks (5.5), pressures (41), and pressure rate (6.4%) this past season. All in all, he notched 52 tackles across a career high 682 snaps. It also amounted to a career-high 64.2 Pro Football Focus grade.

That salary ranks 30th among contracted edge rushers next season after Murphy fell into the lowest fifth-year option tier possible.

Cincinnati's defensive front has way more talent around Murphy this coming season as the 24-year-old tries to tap into his highest ceiling while still being very young for a defensive end. If he pops, his price tag for 2027 will skyrockets past $14.5 million.

It should be the best defensive talent group Murphy's been around in the NFL this fall.

The rookie class features new defensive trench pieces like Cashius Howell and Landon Robsinon, plus the marquee addition of the entire NFL offseason: DT Dexter Lawrence II.

"I think all of them can come in and compete for opportunities to get on the field," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "We're not looking to draft practice squad players. We're looking to draft guys that we envision have an opportunity to come in here and compete. It doesn't mean it's always going to play out that way, but we're looking for guys that we think can compete and help us win now and have roles for them in the future. To answer your question, we're not seeking practice squad players to draft. That may be how it ends with some guys, but we have a real vision for all the players we brought in."

Murphy is locked in to play with those talents this season and we will see after that. Check out how often the Bengals have used the fifth-year option here.

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