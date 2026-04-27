Bengals DT Dexter Lawrence May Already Prefer Cincinnati Over New York

The Cincinnati Bengals were under some fire from their fan base for not making enough moves earlier this offseason. They added a few key players like Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Jonathan Allen, among others, in the early stages of free agency. But it seemed like they were missing the big splash to help replace Trey Hendrickson on the defense.

Ahead of the NFL draft, the Bengals splashed big time by going out and trading for superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants. Lawrence has been one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league since getting drafted by the Giants in 2019. He's wreaked havoc on the league. Now he finds himself in Cincinnati and the fan base is buzzing with excitement.

Lawrence seems to be very happy to be in Cincinnati. When he was asked about the city, he noted that it wasn't New York, but he liked the slower lifestyle.

Dexter Lawrence Prefers Cincinnati's Slower Lifestyle

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's not New York, much slower, but that is my lifestyle," Lawrence said.

Not every athlete is in love with the big city. Not every athlete wants to play their career in a big market like New York or Los Angeles.

It seems like Lawrence is happy to be with the Bengals. He seems to like the city. Every time he's spoken to the media or appeared in public, there's been a huge smile on his face.

The Bengals appear to be pretty happy with the trade, too.

The Bengals Prefer Having Dexter Lawrence

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about newly signed defense tackle Dexter Lawrence in a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having Lawrence on the Bengals' defense is going to elevate a unit that ranked near the bottom of the league across the board. Lawrence is a stout run defender, but he doubles as one of the best pass rushers from the nose tackle position. He might not record as many sacks as edge rushers, but he generates plays, collapses the pocket, and consistently pressures the quarterback.

Having Lawrence in Cincinnati is a huge step in the right direction. The city hasn't stopped buzzing since the deal cemented.

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