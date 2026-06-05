The Cincinnati Bengals have made it clear this offseason that they're serious about fixing their defensive problems. After adding multiple pieces, including star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, FOX 19 Sports Director Joe Danneman said on First Word with James Rapien that there's still one major move left — and that's taking care of cornerback DJ Turner II.

Turner, who is coming off an impressive season that saw 13 pass breakups, ranking second in the league, is in a contract situation that Danneman believes Cincinnati should prioritize before it becomes a bigger issue than it needs to be. Unlike other recent contract disputes with the Bengals over the past several years, Danneman pointed out that Turner appears to be handling things the right way.

“I was also pleasantly surprised to hear DJ Turner and the way that he's handling [his contract situation] because you think back to Trey Hendrickson in a similar situation— the way that was handled, compared to how DJ Turner seems to be handling his contract situation— a breath of fresh air,” Danneman said.

Bengals Urged To Finish Defensive Overhaul By Extending DJ Turner

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) celebrates an interception on the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“If you're going to do all of this construction on this roster to change everything, why would you not flip over that last stone and get that thing done?” Danneman said. “That has to be done. That, to me, was one of the priorities of the offseason.”

The Bengals have already gone above and beyond to address other defensive needs, and Turner could be the type of player they'd want to build around. After the way he played last season, allowing a meager 77.3 passer rating when targeted, his value to the Bengals is hard to ignore.

“Now that you've added all of these pieces to make it better, there's this one thing that's saying, ‘Take care of me,’” Danneman added.

Turner, the 25-year-old defensive piece, isn't the only player seeking a contract extension, but to Danneman, it's clear he should be at the top of the to-do list for the Bengals' de facto general manager, Duke Tobin.

“DJ has to be the priority here,” Danneman said. “At the position he plays and the way he played last year, the level he played, lock him up, take care of it, get it done.

“They've got to put their money where their mouth is... And that's with DJ Turner, and I think they will.”

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.