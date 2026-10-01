Evan McPherson Wins Monthly NFL Award Following Red-Hot Start to 2026 Season

Cincinnati landed an AFC Player of the Month for the first time in over a year on Thursday. The NFL announced that Evan McPherson is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month after his fantastic opening three games of the season.

He is yet to miss a kick this season and just set the month-record for most 50-yard kicks ever by a Bengals booter. McPherson hit each of his eight FG attempts and eight PATs over Cincinnati's three games in September. His 32 points scored tied for the most by any NFL kicker, while hitting five FGs from 50-plus.

The sniper has a great chance to break the Bengals' all-time consecutive made kicks record this weekend. The veteran has nailed his last 20 FG attempts overall dating back to Week 11 of last season, which is the second-longest streak in team history behind 21 consecutive FGs by Shayne Graham in 2007.

"Our special teams were really big with Evan," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the Week 1 game against Tampa Bay. "Evan coming up big and making those four field goals — he's the best kicker in the league. We're fortunate to have him."

This is McPherson's second AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award (Dec. 2021). The last Bengals player to win a monthly award was Joe Burrow, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Month for regular-season games played in December/January of the 2024 season.

It's been a long time coming for the Bengals and McPherson. The team and coaching staff stuck by him through some 2024 struggles, and now he is thriving as a true weapon for Cincinnati.

"Obviously, two opportunities Evan would like to have back. Fundamentally, those two (McPherson & Darrin Simmons) can go through it," Taylor said in Nov. 2024. "I have confidence in Evan. I'm sure at this point in his career he has been through moments like this in his lifetime and understands everything that's at stake and things he can improve on. Have a ton of confidence in Evan. That's not changing on my end."

Cincinnati takes on the Jaguars with a red-hot McPherson this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Evan McPherson has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.



It's the second career monthly honor (December, 2021) for McPherson, who has run his streak of consecutive made FGs to 20.



It's the 19th time a #Bengals player has been named Player of the Month. pic.twitter.com/AsQlt4R6fZ — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 1, 2026

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