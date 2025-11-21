Everything Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Said Today About Joe Burrow's Chances of Playing Sunday
CINCINNATI – If you were looking for any answers – or even hints – about who will start at quarterback Sunday for the Cincinnati Bengals, there were none to be heard today when head coach Zac Taylor spoke to reporters after practice.
Joe Burrow went limited after being a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, but Taylor said that was simply because he split reps with Joe Flacco in the event the Bengals need the latter to start a sixth consecutive game.
Burrow didn’t take part in team stretch, but Taylor said that was because Burrow got most of his work done in the walk-through that took place just before the media viewing period began.
It certainly does sound as though the indecision is part of a smoke screen to avoid giving unneeded information to the New England Patriots.
Taylor made it sound as though the decision is still up in the air.
The deadline to activate Burrow from Injured Reserve if he is going to play Sunday is 4 p.m. Saturday.
Here are the most important things he said today:
Q: Who is starting?
A: “I think Joe has done everything he can to put himself in a position to get back. We are just going to keep taking our time on this one. No decision has been made. I feel comfortable waiting as long as we can to make this decision.”
Q: So does that mean you don’t think he’s ready to play?
A: No. I’ve got to make that decision. We will take the time we’ve got, assess all the practice we’ve got this week. He’s done everything he can to put himself and be ready to go. Now I have to make a decision on what we do.”
Q: When you say it’s your decision, does that mean it’s out of the doctors’ hands and he’s fully cleared physically?
A: We are still talking to doctors and everything. He’s done everything he can. Everything is moving in a great position. Now we just have to make a decision. You play a game Sunday, you play a game Thursday, you got to factor in all that stuff. He has tried to put himself in a position to be ready to go, and we’ll try to make a decision later.”
Q: Would you consider activating him Saturday even if he’s not going to play Sunday?
A: Everything is on the table.
Q: How do you view your role in protecting Burrow from himself?
A: I view it as very important. I have to take into account what I think is best for him. He's coming back off an injury. He's been out for a long time. I know he's of the right mindset and has done everything physically, and then I have to take into account what's the best thing for him, what's the best thing for our team and make the soundest decision.”
Q: Whenever he returns, will there have to be guardrails for you as the play caller?
A: Yeah. But the whole point is you're putting him in there when you feel like he's fully ready to go and can handle the full game load. You never know what situation is gonna come up in a game or put you in a situation where your quarterback's got to be able to operate. So I think that all factors into the decision.”
Q: When he came back from the appendectomy in 2022, he didn’t see the field well right away, so is there anything to better prepare him this time?
A: "I think that's different. He'd had more practice. He did it reporting day of training camp. How I view those situations differently was he went through an entire training camp plus two games, and has been throwing recently, not only this week but with trainers and things like that. That one (in 2022) was no throwing until Monday of the (Pittsburgh) game.”
Q: How does the quick turnaround for a Thursday game factor into the decision?
A: "It's two games in five days. It's part of the equation."
Q: What have the conversations been like with Burrow?
A: "It's very conversational. It's very much like me and any of you having a conversation. Me letting him know about my concerns, just full transparency. That's what every conversation has been that we've had for over a week – just full transparency. We're at that place where I'm going to tell you everything I think, the pros, the cons, and I want to hear the same from you. He's done a great job communicating. We're totally on the same page.”
Q: What’s the benefit of him coming back if the playoffs are out of reach?
A: I think it's important. Winning is important. Obviously, he is who he is, and he gives us an outstanding chance to win games. And I think for his own he wants to play football. That's he's a football player. That's what he wants to be also.”