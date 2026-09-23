Film Breakdown: How Al Golden’s Fire Zones Are Bringing New Life to Bengals’ Defense

As great as the players have been on this defense, there is something to be said about defensive coordinator Al Golden as well. He deserves credit. Golden seems to have entered the season with a better feel for how to call the defense after his inaugural season last year. Part of that is that he can rely on players like Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, TJ Slaton, etc. to take care of the run on early downs. That puts opposing offenses in 2nd and 3rd-and-long allow him to get more into his bag as a play caller.

Fire Zones

One thing that Golden used as a change-up at Notre Dame was a fire zone. These are 5-man pressures with zone match coverage behind them. Typically they also have one or two non-traditional rushers (linebacker or defensive back) blitzing the quarterback with a more traditional rusher (defensive lineman) dropping into coverage.

This type of rush takes away some safety (only 6 in coverage instead of 7), but can also lead to free runners at the quarterback. Take a look at this 2nd-and-long:

This is a 2-deep, 4 under fire zone. You can see that if CJ Stroud had time on this play, he would be able to punish the lack of defenders in coverage either over the middle with the slant route or the dump off to the back. However, there is immediate pressure and there’s a good reason for that.

The Bengals get two free runners at Stroud on this play and it's perfect manipulation of pass protection from Golden, which is something he seemed to struggle with last season. The reason this works is because he’s sending the blitzers from depth opposite of Dexter Lawrence who is in a 2i alignment.

The Texans need to get a double team on Lawrence from this alignment so they are going to slide the center over that way and use the guard and center to double team him. Neither Knight or Cook are considered threats because they are off the line of scrimmage. The Bengals know this as well which is why the pressure comes opposite of Lawrence.

Lawrence is not rushing the passer on this play. He’s playing contain to the outside because they’re dropping Myles Murphy into the hot window for the quarterback. Watch as 3 offensive linemen are wasted just watching Lawrence who is not even working toward the quarterback. Similarly, Jonathan Allen’s entire goal here is to slant inside and create room for the blitzers although he also wins the inside shoulder and is able to get in Stroud’s vision.

This entire play is set up for Demetrius Knight and Bryan Cook. Knight gets home on the blitz and forces an errant throw.

This is a similar look here as the Bengals use a cover 6 (quarter-quarter-half) fire zone.

Stroud has answers on the play if it’s blocked well. That’s why these pressures are dangerous. However, the blitz gets home and forces Stroud to make a bad throw.

Three offensive linemen are wasted watching Lawrence as Demetrius Knight comes clean through the B gap. Golden is once again manipulating the pass protection because he knows that the center and guard are going to double team Lawrence. Once the offense slides to Lawrence it frees up Knight for another clean pressure.

This is not something that Golden should live or die by but as a change-up for passing down situations it was extremely useful on Sunday. It’s intelligent play design to punish teams for trying to double Lawrence because it may lead to offenses trying to anticipate the blitz. In those situations you may be able to free up Lawrence for some one on one opportunities because an offensive coordinator is tired of seeing his quarterback on the ground.

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