Charlie Jones Starts Bengal-Bears Game With Kickoff Return Touchdown
CINCINNATI — Charlie Jones started things off with a bang on Sunday against the Bears, posting his second consecutive season with a kickoff return touchdown. He brought the opening kick back 98 yards for a score.
It marked just the second return for a touchdown this season by an NFL team as Cincinnati leads 7-0.
"We put Drew (Sample) out there, and it could not have been a better block on the play," Jones said about his KO return touchdown last season. "He made the hole huge and really made the return easy for me. Everybody did their job in front of me, and it was awesome.
"It was a great call by Darrin (Simmons), and it is such a good feeling to be back in the endzone. It was a middle return, and if I got through the defense and took it to the back right, it was exactly how he told me it was going to be, and everyone did their job.”
Since entering the NFL in 2023, Jones is the only player in the league with multiple return touchdowns (three total).
Check out the latest big play by the solid return man below:
