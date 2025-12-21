Chase Brown Adds Second Touchdown Against Miami to Pad Bengals Lead

CINCINNATI — Turnovers are helping Cincinnati blow its road game open in Miami. Quinn Ewers threw his first interception of the game on Sunday, and it led to Chase Brown scoring his second touchdown of the game against Miami to lead 31-14.

Brown toted the rock in for a 12-yard touchdown run marking his fourth career game tallying a receiving and rushing touchdown. His TD's came 71 seconds apart on the game clock.

Cincinnati is a little over one quarter away from its fifth win of the 2025 season in what's been a big bounce back showing by Joe Burrow so far (244 yards and two scores).

Check out the play from Brown below:

12-yd Touchdown Run

8:32 - 3rd

Last Play

C.Brown right tackle for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

1st & 10 at MIA 12

23-yd Pass

9:19 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to C.Brown to MIA 12 for 23 yards (T.Dodson).

1st & 10 at MIA 35

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok