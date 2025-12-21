Chase Brown Catches Touchdown From Joe Burrow in Dolphins Battle
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow capitalized on a Dolphins turnover and extended the Bengals' lead over Miami on Sunday, 24-14, early in the third quarter.
Chase Brown dove in for the final touch on a short out route from the star quarterback, who hit another milestone with his 150th career passing TD.
Cincinnati has been reeling in a lot more turnovers in recent weeks, and they took full advantage coming out of halftime.
Check out the big score from Brown below:
9-yd Touchdown Pass
9:43 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to C.Brown for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
1st & Goal at MIA 9
15-yd Pass
10:30 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase ran ob at MIA 9 for 15 yards.
1st & 10 at MIA 24
1-yd Run
11:11 - 3rd
J.Burrow up the middle to MIA 24 for 1 yard (T.Dodson).
4th & 1 at MIA 25
0-yd Run
11:50 - 3rd
(Shotgun) S.Perine left tackle to MIA 25 for no gain (T.Dodson, J.Brooks).
3rd & 1 at MIA 25
5-yd Run
12:30 - 3rd
C.Brown left tackle to MIA 25 for 5 yards (B.Chubb).
2nd & 6 at MIA 30
4-yd Pass
13:02 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample to MIA 30 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; R.Douglas).
1st & 10 at MIA 34
