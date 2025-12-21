Chase Brown Catches Touchdown From Joe Burrow in Dolphins Battle

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow capitalized on a Dolphins turnover and extended the Bengals' lead over Miami on Sunday, 24-14, early in the third quarter.

Chase Brown dove in for the final touch on a short out route from the star quarterback, who hit another milestone with his 150th career passing TD.



Cincinnati has been reeling in a lot more turnovers in recent weeks, and they took full advantage coming out of halftime.

Check out the big score from Brown below:

9-yd Touchdown Pass

9:43 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to C.Brown for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & Goal at MIA 9

15-yd Pass

10:30 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase ran ob at MIA 9 for 15 yards.

1st & 10 at MIA 24

1-yd Run

11:11 - 3rd

J.Burrow up the middle to MIA 24 for 1 yard (T.Dodson).

4th & 1 at MIA 25

0-yd Run

11:50 - 3rd

(Shotgun) S.Perine left tackle to MIA 25 for no gain (T.Dodson, J.Brooks).

3rd & 1 at MIA 25

5-yd Run

12:30 - 3rd

C.Brown left tackle to MIA 25 for 5 yards (B.Chubb).

2nd & 6 at MIA 30

4-yd Pass

13:02 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample to MIA 30 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; R.Douglas).

1st & 10 at MIA 34

