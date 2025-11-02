Joe Flacco Hits Tee Higgins For Another Deep Score At Home To Take Lead Over Bears
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made the most of the short time left on the first-half clock against Chicago. Tee Higgins caught another stellar long touchdown from Joe Flacco to put Cincinnati up 20-17 on Sunday.
The catch marked Higgins's ninth consecutive home game with a score, becoming the third player in NFL history to pull off the feat. Flacco threw it up to his big target, and the playmaker did what he does best.
Check out the play below and a drive log of the quick score:
44-yd Touchdown Pass
1:12 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep left to T.Higgins for 44 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
1st & 10 at CHI 44
19-yd Pass
1:23 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep left to J.Chase ran ob at CHI 44 for 19 yards.
1st & 10 at CIN 37
Kickoff
1:29 - 2nd
C.Santos kicks 59 yards from CHI 35 to CIN 6. C.Jones to CIN 37 for 31 yards (J.Jones; T.Homer).
