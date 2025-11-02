All Bengals

Joe Flacco Hits Tee Higgins For Another Deep Score At Home To Take Lead Over Bears

Cincinnati's offense is trying to drive a win on Sunday afternoon.

Russ Heltman

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) passes the ball to running back Chase Brown (30) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made the most of the short time left on the first-half clock against Chicago. Tee Higgins caught another stellar long touchdown from Joe Flacco to put Cincinnati up 20-17 on Sunday.

The catch marked Higgins's ninth consecutive home game with a score, becoming the third player in NFL history to pull off the feat. Flacco threw it up to his big target, and the playmaker did what he does best.

Check out the play below and a drive log of the quick score:

44-yd Touchdown Pass

1:12 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep left to T.Higgins for 44 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & 10 at CHI 44

19-yd Pass

1:23 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep left to J.Chase ran ob at CHI 44 for 19 yards.

1st & 10 at CIN 37

Kickoff

1:29 - 2nd

C.Santos kicks 59 yards from CHI 35 to CIN 6. C.Jones to CIN 37 for 31 yards (J.Jones; T.Homer).

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

