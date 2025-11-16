Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of AFC North Showdown With Steelers
CINCINNATI — Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
The 30-year-old has appeared in seven games this season due to injury. He's dealing with a hip/core muscle injury according to reports.
Hendrickson hasn't played since Oct. 26 against the Jets and hasn't started and finished a game since Week 5 when he had two sacks against the Lions.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine is also out today due to a high ankle sprain. Rookie Tahj Brooks will be Chase Brown's backup.
Brooks has six carries for 18 yards this season. Five of those attempts came in garbage time against the Vikings in Week 3. The Bengals selected him in the sixth-round (193rd overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft. Brooks has been on the field for 13 offensive snaps and 109 special teams snaps this season.
"There's a lot there as a rookie to learn offensively for us," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "I think he's picked it up as well as anybody could have hoped. It's just now it's about opportunity and showcasing what you can do. But from a trust standpoint, he's done that for us. And so now it's just when he gets his opportunities, if he gets his opportunities, making the most of them. But excited for the progress that he's continued to make."
Sean Clifford will serve as the Bengals' emergency quarterback for a second-straight game. Marco Wilson, Jermaine Burton and Cam Grandy are also inactive.
The Bengals elevated running back Kendall Milton and defensive end Isaiah Foskey from the practice squad. Both players are active for Sunday's game.
The Bengals are 3-6 on the season. They've lost back-to-back games and are fighting for their playoff lives. A win would get them to 3-0 in the AFC North and one game out of first place. A loss would essentially end their chances of winning the division.
