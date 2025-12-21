Cincinnati Bengals Offense Rolls With More Points Off Turnovers To Set Season-High Scoring Mark

CINCINNATI — The Dolphins committed their third turnover of the third quarter on Sunday against Cincinnati to set up the Bengals' season-high in points.

Chase Brown was the catalyst all quarter after scoring another receiving touchdown for his first career TD hat trick. The Bengals then used that third turnover to score with Mike Gesicki on Joe Burrow's fourth TD toss of the game.

It's been a huge return to form from Burrow (309 yards, four TDs on 25-32 passing), who has been accurate all day and assured Cincinnati will get its fifth win of the season. They scored four-straight TD's coming out of halftime and Joe Flacco is warming up to replace the star QB.

Check out the two touchdowns below and the drive log from the most recent march to paydirt:

17-yd Touchdown Pass

13:32 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep middle to M.Gesicki for 17 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

3rd & 6 at MIA 17

3-yd Run

14:16 - 4th

(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to MIA 17 for 3 yards (T.Dodson).

2nd & 9 at MIA 20

1-yd Pass

15:00 - 4th

J.Burrow pass short right to C.Grandy to MIA 20 for 1 yard (D.Trader; Z.Sieler).

1st & 10 at MIA 21

END QUARTER 3

6-yd Run

0:19 - 3rd

(Shotgun) S.Perine left tackle to MIA 21 for 6 yards (T.Dodson; R.Douglas).

2nd & 3 at MIA 27

7-yd Run

0:54 - 3rd

S.Perine left guard to MIA 27 for 7 yards (C.Robinson; Z.Sieler).

1st & 10 at MIA 34

12-yd Run

1:34 - 3rd

C.Brown left tackle to MIA 34 for 12 yards (I.Melifonwu; C.Goode).

2nd & 4 at MIA 46

6-yd Pass

2:12 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to C.Brown to MIA 46 for 6 yards (J.Brooks; C.Goode).

1st & 10 at CIN 48

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok