Samaje Perine Scores Against Dolphins Right Before Halftime
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going back and forth with the Dolphins on the road. Joe Burrow pulled off some of his signature magic on another Bengals scoring drive that Samaje Perine capped off with a four-yard rushing touchdown.
The play put Cincinnati up 17-14 before half in a fun game down south. Burrow hit Drew Sample on a fun 27-yard throwback pass play to help set up the score.
Check out the play below:
4-yd Touchdown Run
1:24 - 2nd
(Shotgun) S.Perine up the middle for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
1st & Goal at MIA 4
2-yd Run
1:33 - 2nd
S.Perine left tackle to MIA 9 for 2 yards (K.Grant; J.Brooks). PENALTY on MIA-Q.Bell, Face Mask, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 9.
1st & 10 at MIA 11
27-yd Pass
1:43 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to D.Sample pushed ob at MIA 11 for 27 yards (J.Brooks) [T.Dodson].
3rd & 10 at MIA 38
Incompletion
1:47 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to M.Gesicki (J.Brooks).
2nd & 10 at MIA 38
Incompletion
1:51 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase.
1st & 10 at MIA 38
(1:51 - 2nd) Timeout #1 by MIA at 01:51.
11-yd Pass
2:00 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to MIA 38 for 11 yards (J.Brooks; J.Marshall).
2nd & 3 at MIA 49
(2:00 - 2nd) Two-Minute Warning
7-yd Pass
2:17 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to M.Gesicki to MIA 49 for 7 yards (J.Brooks).
1st & 10 at CIN 44
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.