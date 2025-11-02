Joe Flacco Leads Bengals Back For Late Lead Against Bears
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's offense pulled off the amazing on Sunday by scoring twice in the final three minutes to take the lead over Chicago 42-41 after a recovered onside kick.
Joe Flacco led two masterful drives for scores to give Cincinnati new hope at beating the Bears and inching closer to .500 ahead of the bye week.
Check out the huge catch over the middle by Iosivas on a 44-pass, 400-plus-yard day from the veteran passer:
9-yd Touchdown Pass
0:54 - 4th
Last Play
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to A.Iosivas for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
2nd & Goal at CHI 9
(0:58 - 4th) Timeout #2 by CHI at 00:58.
-2-yd Run
1:03 - 4th
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CHI 9 for -2 yards (T.Edwards, Ch.Williams).
1st & Goal at CHI 7
15-yd Pass
1:11 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Brown pushed ob at CHI 7 for 15 yards (K.Byard). Penalty on CHI-N.Wright, Illegal Use of Hands, declined.
1st & 10 at CHI 22
(1:11 - 4th) Timeout #4 by CIN at 01:11.
23-yd Pass
1:20 - 4th
(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep right to T.Higgins to CHI 22 for 23 yards (J.Brisker). CIN-T.Higgins was injured during the play. Penalty on CHI-D.Hardy, Defensive Holding, declined.
1st & 10 at CHI 45
12-yd Pass
1:39 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Higgins to CHI 45 for 12 yards (T.Stevenson).
2nd & 10 at CIN 43
Incompletion
1:42 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to C.Brown.
1st & 10 at CIN 43
Kickoff
1:43 - 4th
E.McPherson kicks onside 8 yards from CIN 35 to CIN 43, impetus ends at CIN 43. RECOVERED by CIN-O.Burks.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI